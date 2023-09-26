5 best dressed celebrities at the Milan Fashion Week SS23

Milan Fashion Week SS24 has come to an end, with celebrities from all over the world looking dapper and gorgeous in haute couture. Held biannually every year, the clothing trade show had celebrities trooping down to the historic city to peep at the latest creations from famous fashion houses.

The National Chamber of Italian Fashion organizes Milan Fashion Week. With the likes of Bottega Veneta, Dolce Gabbana, Prada, Gucci, Missoni, Ferragamo, and a host of others showcasing carefully curated pieces, Milan Fashion Week has lived up to the hype.

As one of the top four fashion shows in the world, Milan Fashion Week was widely anticipated due to its lineup of seasoned designers and some interesting new ones. This season's showcase saw the likes of Scarlet Johansson, Naomi Campbell, Emma Watson, Ryan Gosling, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Yara Shahidi, amongst others.

Best dressed celebrities at the Milan Fashion Week SS23

The Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer Fashion Show saw quite a number of celebrities in Little Black Dresses, long overcoats, and monochrome outfits, with each star adding subtle personal touches to bring out their styles. One thing we know for sure is that popular faces brought their A-game this season.

Below is a list of celebrities who stole the show at Milan Fashion Week:

1) Letitia Wright

The Black Panther star took the term ‘’dress up’’ to another level with a classic but chic Prada blazer and trouser set. Wright paired the look with simple neck and finger jewelry and shiny dark burgundy loafers, looking dapper while attending the Prada fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week. She kept her hair short, which complemented the look perfectly.

2) Winnie Harlow

The former America’s Next Top Model star looked stunning for the Fendi runway show in a logo-heavy ensemble from the host brand. Harlow sported a matching trench coat, boots, which added to the model's already impressive height, and a tote that served to remind us why monochrome will never go out of fashion.

Winnie Harlow's trendy, slick gel hairstyle made her look every bit the fashionista she is. The 29-year-old supermodel accentuated her looks with light makeup and an eye-catching gold necklace, matching earrings, and another silver necklace.

3) Scarlet Johansson

The Marvel superstar keyhole cutout dress was the center of attention during the Prada runway show for the Milan Fashion Week. She cinched her criss-cross halter neck cutout gown in at the waist with a black Prada belt and paired it with all-black accessories like shiny pointed-toe kitten heels, a gold-rimmed handbag, dainty gold hoops, and black Prada shades to give her outfit a cool look.

Johansson kept her makeup light and natural with rosy cheeks and pink lips, and her hair was styled in a sleek hairstyle that highlighted her facial features.

4) Lori Harvey

The 26-year-old American socialite and fashion influencer looked gorgeous at the Ferragamo runway show for Milan Fashion Week in a red monochrome ensemble, which consisted of a long-sleeved turtleneck paired with matching trousers to show off her impressive curves.

A pair of bright red pumps with shiny patent leather and a floor-sweeping oversized coat completed the red outfit. Lori's white bag provided a beautiful contrast against the all-red ensemble, and her stylish bob hairstyle and dark shades finished off the look.

5) Demi Lovato

It rained overcoats at Milan Fashion Week, and Demi Lovato was one of the celebrities who pulled off the look effortlessly. The pop star attended the BOSS runway show, also sporting a monochrome look and dressed in a silky burgundy set that consisted of an almost hidden black bra top worn over high-waisted trousers.

The Heart Attack songstress layered the outfit with a silky burgundy blazer-like floor-length coat. She sealed off this stunning ensemble with pointy-toed burgundy loafers, which sported a grungy buckle. Her vintage shades and hairstyle were the cherry on top.

Milan Fashion Week has come and gone in a haze, with colorful and chic outfits, stunning celebrities, dashing smiles, and flashing camera lights dominating the scene. The SS24 show was one for the books, and we eagerly await what the Paris Fashion Show has in store for us.