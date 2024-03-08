5 Best-dressed K-pop celebrities at Paris Fashion Week 2024

The Paris Fashion Week women’s Winter 2024 shows ran from February 26, 2024, through March 5, 2024. The sartorial affair had Korean celebrities arriving in the most romantic city in the world to celebrate the creative geniuses of esteemed fashion houses. Among the K-pop stars in attendance were BLACKPINK’s LaLisa and Jennie, Hyein, Ten, TWICE’s Momo, and Ho-yeon.

Korean superstars are dominating the global fashion scene, and for good reason. These talented performers have seamlessly fused fashion with music and art, inspiring fashion trends that are popular among Gen Z.

Their contributions to streetwear trends cannot be overlooked, hence their ambassadorial positions for leading brands like Louis Vuitton, Prada, Chanel, Gucci, and YSL, among others.

5 Best-dressed K-pop celebrities at Paris Fashion Week

1. Lisa

LaLisa Manobal, popularly known as BLACKPINK Lisa was the center of attention at the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week.

The 27-year-old singer made a surprise front-row appearance at the Louis Vuitton Women’s Winter 2024 show to celebrate Nicolas Ghesquiere’s 10 years as a creative director for the illustrious French brand.

Lisa looked gorgeous in a silver jacket that featured golden and floral embroidery and bared her midriff. The BLACKPINK star paired the look with leather shorts, black over-the-knee stockings, and pointy-toed boots. The golden clutch, statement neckpiece, and fringe hairstyle sealed off the elegant look.

2. Jennie

Jennie Kim of BLACKPINK also turned heads at the Chanel Fall/Winter show for Paris Fashion Week 2024.

The 28-year-old singer and performer embodied the Chanel spirit in a Little Black Dress that also channeled balletcore and goth. The short tulle black dress was from the “Button” Spring/Summer 2024 Haute Couture collection and featured tiny straps and beaded embroidery.

Jennie Kim accessorized with fingerless gloves and thigh-high black boots. Her delicate jewelry piece, dewy makeup, and messy updo emphasized the romantic and feminine look.

3. Ten

The 28-year-old member of the boy band NCT has established himself as a style influencer to look out for. Ten’s look for the YSL men’s winter collection at Paris Fashion Week was a seamless combination of daring and edgy.

The Korean heartthrob donned a stylish halter-neck chiffon top with ruffled ties that draped almost to the floor. The top was sprinkled with polka dots, which contrasted with the striped wide-legged pants that he had on.

Ten paired the look with pointy-toed boots with tiny heels. His glowing makeup and slicked-back hair complemented his stylish persona.

4. Momo

Momo Hirai, famously known as Momo, added a stylish reinterpretation of the Canadian Tuxedo as she showed up for the Miu Miu Fall/Winter collection by Miuccia Prada at Paris Fashion Week.

The K-Pop celebrity paired a denim handkerchief top with baggy jeans. The top featured the Miu Miu brand logo and tan leather accents on the hem. The baggy jeans also had matching tans on the seams. The brown colorway was also highlighted by a brown bag and darker-toned boots.

The TWICE group member had her hair in the signature jellyfish style with soft matte makeup for an overall stylish appearance.

5. Hyein

Hyein at Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week 2024 (Image via Instagram/Louis Vuitton)

NewJeans Hyein exuded sophistication and luxury at the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter show for Paris Fashion Week. She wore an oversized leather jacket embellished with white buttons, which stood out against the jacket’s glossy black. The K-pop star paired the jacket with black plants with stylish slits at the helm.

The 16-year-old singer accessorized with black pointy-toed boots and a Louis Vuitton bag with golden straps. Hyein’s outfit gave her an elongated silhouette, which was further enhanced by her long and sleek hairstyle. The soft and dewy makeup she had on balanced out the stunning look.

These K-pop celebrities, through their massive following, have been able to influence global fashion, and their presence at Paris Fashion Week 2024 is proof of that.