5 best films and TV shows starring Milly Alcock

Australian actress Milly Alcock recently made headlines after being cast as Supergirl in James Gunn and Peter Safran's revamped DC Universe. She rose to prominence portraying the young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the first season of HBO’s popular Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon.

Director James Gunn has also noted that he was "blown away" by her auditions and screen tests for the upcoming Supergirl film.

As Milly Alcock prepares to take the lead in the upcoming DCU film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, this article takes a look at some of her best on-screen appearances to date.

5 Best TV Shows and films featuring Milly Alcock: House of the Dragon, The Upright, and more

1) House of the Dragon (2022-present)

Playing the role of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon made Milly Alcock a household name. She excelled in her role in this Game of Thrones prequel series.

She plays the politically aware daughter of King Viserys and her performance even draws parallels to Emilia Clarke's portrayal of Queen Daenerys Targaryen.

Season 2 of House of the Dragon will be released later this year and the teaser released by HBO became one of the most watched ever when it was released back in Dec. 2023.

2) The Upright (2019-2022)

In this Australian comedy-drama series, Milly Alcock plays the role of Meg, a runaway teenager who runs into a struggling musician Lucky Flynn (Tim Minchin).

The two embark on a journey across the Southern Australian Outback to transport a piano to Lucky's mother who is struggling with a terminal illness.

Alcock received a lot of critical acclaim for her role as Meg and was honored with the Casting Guild of Australia Rising Star Award 2018. She was also nominated for Best Comedy Performer at the 10th AACTA Awards, making her one of the youngest nominees.

3) The School (2018)

The School is one of Milly Alcock's first films and she played the role of a supporting character in the psychological horror flick. The 2018 film explores mysterious conditions within the school and blends paranormal and horror themes to create a tense atmosphere for the viewer.

The film follows Amy (Megan Drury), a mother who is perplexed upon learning that her son fell into a coma at his school. She decides to visit him at the school and uncovers deep-lying sinister secrets that reveal themselves as the film progresses.

4) Reckoning (2019)

Milly Alcock slipped into the role of Sam Serrato, a recurring character in the Australian crime thriller Reckoning. The miniseries contains ten episodes and is available on Netflix. The official synopsis of the series reads:

"Mike, a detective, and Leo, a guidance counsellor, join hands after a long-dormant serial killer strikes again. However, they are set on a dark path which threatens their lives."

5) A Place to Call Home (2013-2018)

A Place to Call Home was a popular Australian drama series that followed the protagonist Sarah Adams (Marta Dusseldorp) as she returned to Australia after spending more than two decades abroad.

Milly Alcock featured in the sixth and final season of the series where she played the character of Emma Carvolth. Carvolth was a supporting character in the series.

The official synopsis of the series reads:

"Sarah Adams returns to Australia post World War II to start anew. She begins working in a hospital, much to the dismay of Elizabeth Bligh, a wealthy matriarch."

The five films and television series feature Alcock in a variety of roles that go on to show the versatility of the young actress.