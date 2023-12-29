5 best K-pop collaborations with Western artists in 2023

Akin to every other year, 2023 has yet again put forth an exciting list of the best K-pop collaborations with Western artists that effortlessly took over the internet. There's no doubt that the K-pop industry has begun to expand beyond the boundaries of Korea in more ways in recent days, resulting in several stunning and jaw-dropping collaborations.

These collaborations have not only led to the increasing popularity and exposure of the K-pop industry but have also availed artists from both sides the space to explore and experiment. Several of these collaborations have greatly excited the K-pop fandom while also having reeled in multiple new fans, due to its target towards a more international audience.

Regardless, many of these tracks have grown to be iconic and have grabbed a special place in the fandom's heart, naturally seating them on the list of the best K-pop collaborations in 2023.

5 best K-pop collaborations in 2023 that fans couldn't stop talking about

1) Back For More: TXT & Anitta

Released on September 15, Back For More by the fourth-generation boy group TXT and the Brazilian singer, Anitta is first on the list of best K-pop collaborations in 2023. The song, collectively sung in English and Spanish, was not only well-received by the masses but was also commended for its impressive choreography.

While TXT is known for its frequent collaborations with Western artists such as the Jonas Brothers, Coi Leray, etc., fans were undoubtedly in love with Back For More.

2) SEVEN: BTS' Jungkook & Latto

One of the most record-breaking and viral tracks on the internet was BTS Jungkook's solo debut, SEVEN, and it also sits on the list of best K-pop collaborations. Released on July 14, the song contained a verse from the famous American rapper, Latto, and fans couldn't stop talking about how iconic the collaboration was.

Additionally, given that it was a full-English track, fans were also stunned by the idol's multiple experimental steps with his solo debut track.

3) SLOW: Jackson Wang & Ciara

An unexpected coming together of artists on the list of best K-pop collaborations is Jackson Wang and Ciara. The GOT7 member and K-pop soloist, Jackson Wang, is undoubtedly highly praised for his impressive solo career.

However, many were surprised by the unexpected crossover as he collaborated with Ciara, the renowned American singer, for the track SLOW, released on April 25. The song was not only praised for its vibey and additive qualities but also for the fun and exciting music video that featured both artists.

4) on the street: BTS' j-hope & J-Cole

One of the most iconic tracks on the list of best K-pop collaborations has to be on the street, which brought together BTS' j-hope and J-Cole. The song, which was rolled out on March 3, was celebrated grandly by ARMYs for the impressive achievement made by the BTS rapper. Given that j-hope had previously mentioned multiple times that J-Cole stands as his biggest muse, fans were thrilled to see him collaborate with his inspiration.

5) ONE OF THE GIRLS: BLACKPINK's Jennie, The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp

The last on the list of best K-pop collaborations is ONE OF THE GIRLS by BLACKPINK's Jennie, Lily-Rose Depp, and the Canadian singer The Weeknd. The song, which stands as an OST for the TV show Jennie starred in, The Idol, effortlessly took over the internet and instantly went viral.

It was released on June 23, and several people immediately fell in love with the track. Fans also couldn't stop talking about how the two artists' voices harmonized well with each other, and they hope to see more collaboration between the two.

With an intriguing and exciting list of the best K-pop collaborations falling through this year, fans hope for more such collaborations to land on the internet in the coming years.