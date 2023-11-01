When New Balance 327 debuted in 2020, the innovative sneakers designed by Charlotte Lee quickly rose to the top. Inspired by New Balance's retro running heritage sneakers, the 327 is loved by many for its vintage-inspired aesthetics and sleek design.

Featuring a combination of suede, mesh, and leather in its upper, the New Balance 327 delivers both breathability and durability at the same time. One of its most notable characteristics is the large-sized "N" logo on the lateral side, which gives a touch of retro to the sneaker. Its whole design comes together to give it a nostalgic silhouette while remaining original and modern.

Below is a carefully curated list of 327 sneakers that remain the top choice for sneakerheads.

5 best New Balance 327 sneakers of all time

1. The MS327 LG1

The MS327 LG1 (Image via Stock X)

These retro-style sneakers are known for their high durability and comfort. The 327 sneakers are made with durable textile and suede, and they have stood the test of time and trends. Featuring a classic university green colorway, soft fabric lining, foam padded insole, and EVA foam midsole, these kicks offer comfort, breathability, and decent cushioning.

The oversized "N" logo at the sides, the outsole extension at the heels, and the extra wide mid-tapered sole construction give these footwear unique characteristics. These New Balance 327 adopt the classic design and aesthetics of early NB 70s runners. Released in 2021 at a retail price of $100, they are available for $125 on eBay.

2. The Lace-up Sneakers

The Lace-up Sneakers (Image via eBay)

These 327 sneakers are just right for sneakerheads. While the design might seem simple by today's modern standards, these sneakers paved the way for remixes of classic designs and contemporary outlooks. The New Balance 327 lace-up sneakers feature a crisp white and blue colorway, a desirable wedge silhouette, and a wrap-around, trail-inspired lug outsole. It further features an extra-large asymmetrically applied "N" logo at the sides.

The overall look of the sneakers showcases its retro-inspired design and contemporary comfort. The sneakers combine style and versatility, thereby making them suitable for a wide range of purposes. These impressive sneakers were released in 2021 for $100. They now sell for $110 on Stock X.

3. The Low-Top sneakers

The Low-Top sneakers (Image via Stock X)

These sneakers are dressed in a unique Juniper colorway. These women's sneakers are a contemporary expression of the 70's heritage design, perfect for all-day wear. These kicks are made from lightweight suede material and mesh upper, which aids breathability. They are characterized by an iconic flared outsole that extends to the toe cap, adjustable lace closure for a more secure fit and a wrap-around lug outsole. The sneakers were released in July 2023 and are being sold for $99 on the brand's website.

These particular kicks were inspired by Casablanca's Charaf Tajer's French-Moroccan oranges, taking inspiration from the tennis uniforms and Moroccan oranges. These sneakers uplift the vintage style that the 327 silhouettes are known for, giving it a refined look.

The sneakers are made from high-quality white perforated leather and standard orange suede through the upper. The kicks still maintain the oversized "N" logo at its sides and the extra wide mid-tapered sole construction the 327 series is known for. These amazing kicks were released in 2020 for $100. They are available at Stock X for $421.

5. Moonbeam with Shadow grey

The Moonbeam with Shadow grey (Image via Stock X)

This 2023 remix of the iconic 327 silhouette is dressed in an airy colorway of grey and white. The soles are left in brown color, common with the 327 series. The "N" logo is stamped on the waist in bold violet. The shoes were released in June and are available on the New Balance website for $100.

The New Balance 327 encompasses a wide range of options- from subtle and minimalist to bright and eye-catching designs. The list provides information for sneakerheads who wish to own the best New Balance 327 sneakers.