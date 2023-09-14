5 best running sneakers launching in September 2023

Having good running sneakers in one's closet is as necessary as any other aspect of everyday life. Running is a great way to stay fit and healthy, but it is important to be equipped with the appropriate footwear, especially regarding the safety of the feet. The right pair of running shoes can make all the difference in performance and comfort.

There are many good sneaker brands like Nike and New Balance offering good quality and affordable running shoes for sneakerheads and fitness enthusiasts. With so many options, choosing the best one per personal preferences and requirements can be overwhelming. So, here is a list of the best running sneakers to be released in September 2023, considering factors such as support, cushioning, and durability.

New Balance and Nike will bring some of the best running sneakers in September 2023

1) New Balance Hierro V8

The New Balance Hierro V8 is a new running sneaker that offers comfort and high performance. The shoe features Fresh Foam X midsole cushioning that provides reliable comfort. It's designed to be versatile, making it an ideal choice for everyday wear and competitive racing. The footwear will be released soon.

The Hierro V8 is a super friendly shoe that leans more towards overall top-to-bottom comfort, softness, and smoothness than snappy performance daily.

2) New Balance Supercomp Pacer V2.

It is a successor of the New Balance Supercomp Pacer. The upcoming New Balance Supercomp Pacer V2 will have an upgraded and improved upper. The new model will have the same features as its previous model, FuelCell SuperComp Pacer. It is a carbon-plated racing shoe designed for distances ranging from 5k to half-marathon.

The shoe features FuelCell foam, a carbon fiber plate, and Energy Arc technology that maximizes energy storage and return. The running sneaker has a firm, snappy ride that propels the runner forward. The shoe has a low profile and a relatively low stack height, making it suitable for fast running. The sneaker will hit the market in the coming weeks of September 2023.

3) Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature V2

It is a new Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature version with a modified upper. It is a sustainable running sneaker that combines energy return and a secure fit with sustainability-minded updates. Due to its firm toe-offs, the shoe is designed for faster runs and speedwork rather than easy runs. The footwear features Flyknit technology, providing a stretchy, just-right feel.

The sneaker has a recycled ZoomX midsole that offers a firmer, stiffer, and less workout-oriented ride than traditional Pegasus Turbo shoes. The exact release date of the running sneaker is not available yet, but it will soon come out in September 2023.

4) Nike ZoomX Zegama Trail V2

The Nike ZoomX Zegama Trail V2 is a highly cushioned, lightweight, and responsive running sneaker, and a new version of the shoe will soon come to the sneakerheads in September 2023. is a trail running shoe designed for medium-length trail races and shorter, dry training runs.

The shoe features a lightweight Nike ZoomX midsole that provides cushioning during extended stretches of running. The running sneaker has increased stack heights that help provide additional cushioning. The Nike ZoomX Zegama Trail V2 is developed with excellent grip and stability, making it suitable for navigating the ups and downs of uncompromising terrain.

5) Nike Quest 6

A new version of the Nike Quest 5 is coming soon, a road running sneaker designed for neutral runners. The features of the Nike Quest 6 will be the same as its previous model, and only the upper will be modified. The shoe focuses on foam, adding more cushioning for a better transition from heel to toe.

The running shoe has a mesh upper that supports feet and provides breathability. It also has a lace-up closure with a midfoot fitband that provides midfoot support. The shoe has a padded collar and tongue for added comfort. Nike Quest 6 will see a release soon in the coming months of September.

These are some of the top running shoes that will come in the coming weeks of September 2023. Keep an eye on the brands' official websites to know the official release date for the shoes.