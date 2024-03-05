The Air Jordan 4 Frozen Moments debuted in August 2023 at a retail price of $210 and has since grown popular amongst Nike Jordan fanatics.

This iteration of the Jordan 4 franchise features a blend of grey, black, and metallic silver set against leather, suede, and mesh. The impressive craftsmanship of these sneakers is emphasized in the silver and black interlocked panels that connect the laces and overlay the suede units.

The hints of white and grey on the sole nicely contrast the minimalist color palette. The iconic visible air unit on the sole tells a story of the Nike Jordan brand's enduring legacy.

This limited edition release might have eluded some sneakerheads but other sneaker options on the market have specs similar to the Air Jordan 4 Frozen Moments.

Check them out below.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinions only. The list below is not ranked.

5 Best shoes like Air Jordan 4 Frozen moments

1. Jordan 4 retro "Cool Grey"

The Jordan 4 retro "Cool Grey" (Image via StockX)

These pair of sneakers from the 4 retro series, are a reinvention of the 2000s classic. These sneakers made their debut in 2004 and made another comeback in 2019.

The shoes feature an upper dressed in grey suede, with mesh fabric just like the Air Jordan 4 Frozen Moments. The shoes also sport a dark charcoal interior, a heel tab with an embossed Jumpman logo, with the white and black sole creating a colorful contrast.

These sneakers are priced at $398 on StockX.

2. Adidas men's forum mid sneaker

The Adidas men's forum mid sneaker (Image via Amazon)

Constructed in a mid-top design like the Frozen Moments kicks, these Adidas shoes come with a white leather upper accented by black detailings. The white also serves as the base for the black highlights seen on the laces, side, midsole, tongue, and collar of the sneakers.

While the Air Jordan 4 Frozen Moments kicks have mesh materials, enabling ventilation, a similar function is served by the perforations at the front and the sides of this shoe, promoting airflow. More similarities are seen on the padded collars, aiding ankle support, with the leather strap ensuring a secured and adjustable fit.

These men's shoes sell for $89 on Amazon.

3. The Reebok Preseason '94 shoes

The Reebok Preseason '94 shoes (Image via Reebok)

Featuring a chunky design like the Frozen Moments sneakers, these sporty shoes have leather panels in black and grey hues, while a mesh fabric, also dressed in a grey hue, is incorporated on the upper, creating a pathway for the breeze to cool the foot. Making removal of the sneakers easier, a black pull tab is also added to the upper, while a large leather strap is wrapped around the lace-up area.

Additionally, the sneakers embody an Eva midsole, playing similar functions to the Air cushioning technology of the Air Jordan 4 Frozen Moments kicks, in terms of comfort and energy return.

These 90s-inspired kicks are priced at $130 on the brand website.

4. Jordan 5 Retro Low "PSG"

The Jordan 5 Retro Low "PSG" (Image via StockX)

These basketball shoes are the result of the 2022 collaboration between the Nike Air Jordan brand and PSG, the French football club. The shoes also incorporate the grey and Suede uppers of the Air Jordan 4 Frozen Moments.

The sneakers feature red branding on the laces, matching with the red Paname tag at the back of the shoes. The black-colored tongue, midsoles, and blue detailing on the soles contribute to the fashionable visuals of the shoes.

Also, the sneakers feature a visible Air unit like the Frozen Moments shoes, enhancing impact and shock absorption, while the padded footbed provides a cozy and cushy feel.

These athletic-built sneakers sell for $151 on StockX.

5. Nike Air Max 90 sneaker boot "Wolf Grey"

The Nike Air Max 90 sneaker boot "Wolf Grey" (Image via StockX)

These iterations from the Air Max 90 collection take a page from the Air Jordan and are enveloped in a combo of leather and synthetic materials, in two shades of grey, sharing similarities with the two-toned colorway of the Air Jordan 4 Frozen Moment sneakers.

The thick, full-bodied silhouette also features an Air Max unit visible on the chunky sole for adequate cushioning. The overlays on the sneakers partially reveal the Nike logo and Air Max branding.

These kicks sell for $78 on StockX.

These sneakers embody the rugged beauty of the Air Jordan 4 Frozen Moments and can be good alternatives for those who might have missed the Frozen Moments launch.