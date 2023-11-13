5 best shows that got canceled in 2023

Each year, streaming platforms add new shows to their library, while canceling some of the older titles. With so much new content coming thick and fast, removing older titles and canceling the ones that do not perform well enough is inevitable.

With 2023 rolling to an end, we have seen most of the new titles that were set to arrive this year. But this does not mean that we just forget the older titles which have ran their course and gotten canceled this year.

With that in mind, this article is set to remember some of the best shows that were canceled in 2023. If you were thinking of catching more of these titles, then it will probably not be possible, unless some other house picks them up and decides to produce more of these forsaken titles.

Gossip Girl, The Idol, and 3 other titles that got canceled this year

1) Gossip Girl

Gossip Girl (Image via HBO)

Gossip Girl is an exclusive romantic teen drama series from the house of HBO. Created by Joshua Safran, the series came as a sequel to The CW's original 2007 series which was an adaptation of Cecily von Ziegesar's novel series of the same name. The series premiered on HBO Max in 2021 and aired two seasons before getting canceled.

The series starred Jordan Alexander, Whitney Peak, Tavi Gevinson, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Emily Alyn Lind, and others in pivotal roles alongside Kristen Bell in the role of the anonymous narrator.

Gossip Girl opened to a mixed set of feedback from critics but went on to become one of the most-watched original titles from HBO.

The official synopsis for the series reads:

"Nearly a decade after the original Gossip Girl’s website went dark, a new generation of Upper East Side private school teens are introduced to the unforgiving and transformative reality of nonstop social surveillance. Diving back into the scandalous lives of Manhattan’s elite, this extension of the pop culture classic explores just how much social media – and the landscape of New York City itself – has evolved since we last dished on the Met steps. But while the times may have changed, the drama is richer than ever."

Gossip Girl was canceled in January 2023 after running for two seasons.

2) 1899

1899 (Image via Netflix)

1899 is a multilingual German horror mystery sci-fi series from the house of Netflix. The series was created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, with Odar in the role of director. The show premiered on Netflix in November 2022 with an eight-episode first season, but was canceled in January 2023.

The series featured an ensemble cast, including the likes of Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, and many others in pivotal roles. 1899 received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, with some even hailing it among the best titles of the year.

The official synopsis for the series reads:

"When mysterious events change the course of an immigrant ship headed for New York in 1899, a mind-bending riddle unfolds for its bewildered passengers."

1899 was canceled by Netflix in January 2023. However, the show's loyal fan section started a petition for Netflix to conclude the show in a special.

3) The Great

The Great (Image via Hulu)

The Great is an alternate history biographical comedy-drama from the house of Hulu. Tony McNamara created the series and also developed it for screen from his 2008 play of the same name. The series premiered on Hulu in May 2020 with a 10-episode first season and aired three seasons till May 2023.

The cast for the show featured Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Gwylim Lee, and others in pivotal roles. The show was a hit among critics and audiences, with many praising the writing, direction, and especially performances by the lead cast.

The official synopsis for the series reads:

"The Great is a satirical, comedic drama about the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest reigning female ruler in Russia's history. A fictionalized, fun and anachronistic story of an idealistic, romantic young girl, who arrives in Russia for an arranged marriage to the mercurial Emperor Peter."

It continues:

"Hoping for love and sunshine, she finds instead a dangerous, depraved, backward world that she resolves to change. All she has to do is kill her husband, beat the church, baffle the military and get the court onside."

The Great was canceled by Hulu on August 2023, after the third season concluded in May 2023.

4) The Idol

The Idol (Image via HBO)

The Idol is a drama series from the house of HBO. Sam Levinson, The Weeknd, and Reza Fahim came together to create the series with Levinson taking care of direction. The series premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival where it aired the first two episodes, before airing on Max in June 2023.

The cast featured prominent stars like Lily-Rose Depp, Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd, Troye Sivan, Suzanna Son, Jane Adams, and others in pivotal roles. Upon its release, the series garnered international attention but failed to live up to the hype and instead got mostly negative reviews.

The official synopsis on HBO reads:

"After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by Tedros, a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?"

The Idol was canceled by HBO after just one season, owing to its widely negative reception.

5) Mindhunter

Mindhunter (Image via Netflix)

Mindhunter is a psychological crime thriller from the house of Netflix. Joe Penhall created the series with David Fincher executive producing and directing, taking inspiration from Mark Olshaker and John E. Douglas's 1995 true-crime book, Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unite.

Mindhunter originally premiered on Netflix in 2017 and was followed by a second season in 2019.

The series starred Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv, and Sonny Valicenti alongside others in pivotal roles. Mindhunter received great feedback from critics and the audience, with the cinematography getting especially praised.

The official synopsis for the series reads:

"In the late 1970s two FBI agents expand criminal science by delving into the psychology of murder and getting uneasily close to all-too-real monsters."

Fincher announced in February 2023 that any further plans for the series were canceled.