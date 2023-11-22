5 best upcoming Adidas sneaker releases for December 2023 

The December lineup is brimming with numerous upcoming Adidas sneakers, showcasing the brand's consistent innovation in fashion. Originating in 1949, the German-based brand Adidas has firmly established itself as a top sneaker brand. Throughout the year, the brand has continuously enriched its sneaker collection with various iterations.

The iconic Superstar, introduced in 1970, has seen several new iterations this year. Additionally, the classic Adidas Samba, deeply rooted in the brand's legacy, continues to uphold the brand's reputation. The introduction of the 'Cloudfoam Pure 2.0,' which integrates cloudfoam technology, showcases their commitment to innovation.

Last month witnessed the debut of the Adidas Pony Tonal Samba, presenting a neutral shade that adds to its elegance. Moreover, the unveiling of the new colorway of D.O.N. Issue 5 asserts Adidas' influence in the sneaker world. As December unfolds, Adidas is set to release several other exciting new models as a further addition to its diverse lineup.

The best upcoming Adidas sneakers are yet to launch in December

1) Gazelle 'Argentina'

Adidas Gazelle 'Argentina' ( Image via sneaker news)

Sneakerheads are eagerly anticipating the release of the upcoming Adidas Gazelle colorways. In celebration of the deep connection between soccer and Adidas, the brand is launching a collection featuring seven distinct colorways. Each colorway pays homage to seven countries - Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Colombia, Italy, Germany, and Peru.

Adidas is set to honor the triumphs of Copa America and the FIFA World Cup by introducing a new colorway in the Gazelle sneaker line. To pay homage to Argentina's victories, the brand has incorporated 'Cloud White,' 'Glow Blue,' and 'Off White' in this upcoming sneaker colorway.

Maintaining signature features such as the three stripes and golden Gazelle text, this iteration notably includes the Argentina emblem, adding a distinctive touch to the design. Scheduled for release on December 1st, this sneaker will be available for purchase for $100, making it a highly anticipated addition to the brand's lineup.

2) Crazy 1 'Icy Green'

Another upcoming sneaker is slated to release as a Crazy 1 model, marking the third installment in honor of the late basketball legend, Kobe Bryant. This release follows the footsteps of the Crazy 1, which was the fourth signature sneaker in the collaboration between the player and Adidas.

Previously in August, the brand introduced the first variant of the Crazy 1 in Blue/Black/silver colorway. Scheduled for release on December 2nd, the brand is unveiling another variant in black with icy blue and green accents, following the earlier black iteration released in November. The upper will feature a mint green hue, complemented by a silver midsole and black outsole, offered at $150.

3) Samba 2.0 'White Better Scarlet'

Samba 2.0 'White Better Scarlet' sneaker ( Image via Sole Retriever)

The Samba, a distinctive sneaker design, is set to be released this December. The brand is scheduled to release four enticing colorways - 'White Black,' 'Black White,' 'White Scarlet,' and 'White Collegiate Green.' Each pair showcases a leather build accentuated by suede embellishments at the T-shaped toe.

The 'White Better Scarlet' iteration features a predominantly white base with scarlet-colored tri-stripes, offering a striking contrast and making it a standout iteration within the Samba lineup. Notably, this version distinguishes itself from the Samba OG with unique colorway variations.

4) Gazelle 'Peru'

Gazelle 'Peru' ( Image via Sole Retriever)

The Peru colorway presents a blend of off-white and dark red hues, and it comes with the traditional sole system along with the club's emblem featured on the tongue. This release serves as a tribute to the devoted la Blanquirroja supporters.

Set for release on December 1st, this sneaker will be available for purchase for $100.

5) The Grinch x Forum Low The Grinch Bliss Pink

The Grinch x Forum Low The Grinch Bliss Pink ( Image via Sole Retriever)

This festive season, Adidas is set to celebrate the iconic Grinch character with the release of four new colorways in collaboration with The Grinch series on the Forum Low. Among these releases, the 'Bliss Pink' colorway is scheduled for December.

This variant boasts a suede upper, accentuated by perforations that enhance air circulation for added comfort. While the exact release date is yet to be confirmed, the anticipated price for this sneaker will be around $130.

Adidas is preparing to launch several additional colorways from the Gazelle soccer set, adding to the diversity of the brand's roster. Moreover, the Samba line is expected to introduce a range of new colorways, aiming to make this holiday season a lot more exciting for sneaker enthusiasts.