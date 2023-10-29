5 big shows leaving Netflix in November 2023

It is time for Netflix to once again let go of a bevy of TV shows and films from its library to make way for new titles to be added to the streaming platform. Come fall, Netflix will be unloading several titles from its site. From reality competition series like The Amazing Race, which will make their grand departure early in the month, to the much-loved debut season of Love Island USA, several big shows will be dropped by Netflix this November.

Before some shows exit the streaming platform, we have a compilation of five must-watch big shows on Netflix that are being let go. Here is a list of shows to watch this holiday season before they are no longer available on the streaming platform.

5 must-watch shows leaving Netflix this November

1) Jerry Seinfeld: Comedian

Jerry Seinfeld: Comedian is a 2002 documentary that follows veteran comic Jerry Seinfeld and another up-and-coming comedian Orny Adams. While both are in the same field, their careers are vastly different. Seinfeld is a veteran in the world of comedy and is well-known for his TV sitcom. Adams is a rising star who has just entered the business and is still finding his foothold. However, both comedians are in a crisis.

Seinfeld is looking to relaunch his standup career, while Adams wants regular gigs on late-night TV shows and eventually wants his own sitcom. The documentary also features Greg Giraldo, Jim Norton, Colin Quinn, George Wallace, Robert Klein, Tom Papa, Mario Joyner, Ray Romano, Godfrey, Chris Rock, Garry Shandling, Kevin Nealon, Jay Leno, Bill Cosby, and many more. The show leaves the streaming platform on Monday, November 6, 2023.

2) Love Island USA season 1

The American spinoff of the British game show Love Island USA has launched its very first season. The show follows a group of single men and women living together in a beautiful villa in an exotic location. Over several weeks of their stay, they will face numerous challenges, with some unlucky contestants getting “dumped” along the way. The winner stands to find love and win the grand prize.

Hosted by Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland, the show is being dropped by Netflix on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

3) Laguna Beach seasons 1&2

Laguna Beach is an MTV series that ran from 2004 to 2006. It follows the lives of students attending the affluent Laguna Beach High School, and it garnered a huge fan following for its exciting storylines that made viewers invested in the show. One of the biggest plot points of the show was a love triangle between Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti, and Kristin Cavallari.

Sadly, the show is leaving Netflix on Friday, November 10, 2023.

4) The Amazing Race seasons 5&7

The Amazing Race is an Emmy-winning reality competition hosted by Phil Keoghan. The show follows two-member teams who compete in an epic race to overcome various obstacles throughout the world to take away the grand cash prize of $1 million. The show premiered in 2001 and is currently airing Season 35 on CBS.

The Amazing Race is exiting the streaming platform on Friday, November 3, 2023.

5) Basketball Wives seasons 1&2

Basketball Wives is a VH1 show that follows a group of best friends who are either the wife, ex-wife, or girlfriend of an NBA superstar. The series delves deep into the glamorous world of these celebrities to show how, despite their expensive cars, decorated mansions, and designer clothes and jewelry, life is not always as glamorous as it appears from the outside. The show stars Shaunie O'Neal, Shaquille's ex-wife.

Basketball Wives will be exiting Netflix on November 30, 2023.

Watch this space for more updates on what is new on Netflix this November.