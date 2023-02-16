5 chilling details about Mollie Tibbetts' murder

The mysterious disappearance of Mollie Tibbetts, 20, started out when she reportedly went on an evening run near her house in Brooklyn, Iowa. However, Tibbetts' decomposing remains were found buried in a nearby cornfield a little over a month later when a farmworker named Cristhian Bahena Rivera, accused of killing her, led police to the body.

Rivera also confessed to the murder, claiming that he pursued her when she threatened to call 911, after which he "blacked out" and only regained consciousness to find her bleeding in his vehicle's boot. He later buried her in a cornfield. Rivera was found guilty of first-degree murder in May 2021.

The upcoming episode of Taking the Stand is slated to chronicle the 2018 murder of Mollie Tibbetts, which was caused by "multiple sharp force injuries." The official synopsis of the episode states:

"When a young college student disappears on her evening run, investigators scour her small town searching for her; when her accused attacker takes the stand, the story becomes more complicated than expected."

The all-new episode, titled Cristhian Bahena Rivera, will air on A&E at 10 pm ET on February 16, 2023.

Mollie Tibbetts' murder: Five quick facts to know about the killing of the University of Iowa student

1) Mollie went missing while on an evening jog in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa

Mollie Tibbetts, a 20-year-old University of Iowa student who ran track and cross country in high school, mysteriously disappeared on July 18, 2018, after leaving her Brooklyn house to go on an evening jog. She was reported missing the following day after failing to show up at the daycare where she worked for a summer job.

According to WQAD, Mollie was last seen running near her boyfriend's house, where she had been staying to keep an eye on his dogs while he was away. Hundreds of volunteers joined local, state, and federal officials in a widely publicized hunt after her disappearance from the small town was immediately considered unusual.

2) Authorities got a breakthrough in Mollie Tibbetts after a month

According to investigators, nearly a month later, they finally got a breakthrough in Mollie's disappearance after acquiring surveillance footage from a homeowner that briefly captured what seemed to be Tibbetts running in the distance. A black Chevy Malibu with silver mirrors and door handles was spotted driving past 20 seconds later before returning multiple times, driving to and fro, in the next 20 minutes.

The following day, a sheriff's deputy recognized Cristhian Bahena Rivera, a farm worker driving a similar car. Bahena, who worked at a nearby dairy farm, claimed that he drove past Mollie Tibbetts while she was jogging and turned around to get a better look because he thought she was attractive. He was soon arrested.

3) Cristhian Bahena Rivera eventually confessed to approaching the 20-year-old

Cristhian Bahen Rivera eventually confessed that he approached Mollie Tibbetts while she was out on her run that evening. He claimed to have fought with her after she tried to get away and threatened to call the police. The farmworker claimed that he then "blacked out" and only remembered driving with her bloody body in the trunk of his car.

After confessing, he led authorities to a remote cornfield where they found her decomposed body hidden under corn stalks. An autopsy confirmed her identity and determined her death was a "homicide resulting from multiple sharp force injuries." Furthermore, it was alleged that the suspect had a s*xual motive since when Tibbetts' body was found, she was only wearing socks and a sports bra and that her legs were spread apart.

4) Cristhian Bahena Rivera later testified that two masked men forced him to kill the 20-year-old

DNA tests revealed that Mollie Tibbetts' blood was detected in the trunk of the Malibu the accused was driving, but the murder weapon was never found. However, at his trial, 26-year-old Cristhian Bahena Rivera refuted his previous confessions and statements about murdering Tibbetts during tense testimony.

Instead, Rivera completely changed his story and asserted that two masked men took him at gunpoint from his trailer home and forced him to drive while one of them killed Tibbetts on a rural road. He testified that the men then directed him toward the isolated cornfield where he disposed of her body.

5) Cristhian Bahena Rivera was found guilty in the murder of Mollie Tibbetts

The defense in Rivera's case backed his theory about the two masked men, alleging that one of the men may have been the victim's boyfriend, Dalton Jack, who was having an affair at the time. However, the police cleared Jack, stating that he was out of town for work when she went missing.

Nonetheless, in May 2021, a jury convicted Cristhian Bahena Rivera of first-degree murder after a delayed trial in the stabbing death of Mollie Tibbetts. He was then sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

