5 DCEU characters who will return despite the James Gunn reboot

The DCEU reboot seemed to be in a lot more momentum a while back. Now it seems like more than one familiar face is staying behind in the timeline even after James Gunn's new direction that is supposed to take DC towards a brighter future. According to reports, Gunn plans to kick off a new age of DC superheroes with 2025's Superman: Legacy. It is worth noting that the film has also seen the fan-favorite Henry Cavill depart from the role earlier this year.

Additionally, other veterans like Ben Affleck will also no longer be part of the universe, which was termed by fans as the Snyderverse. However, it seems that many of the characters will also actively not follow the reboot and continue to exist in the upcoming era of the DCEU. This also includes big names like Gal Gadot, who recently revealed that she will continue under James Gunn.

Here is a list of five characters from DCEU, who will continue their stint despite the supposed reboot.

5 primary characters who will stay on despite a DCEU reboot

1) Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman

Of course, the biggest name on the list is one of the central superheroes in DCEU. Gal Gadot has two standalone films as Wonder Woman and also appeared in multiple other projects like The Justice League.

Though it was allegedly indicated that Gal Gadot will leave the universe, a recent interview confirmed that the veteran actress will stay on for Wonder Woman 3.

2) Sean Gunn as Weasel

Though Weasel was not a huge part of The Suicide Squad, Sean Gunn's character was shown to be alive at the end of the film, potentially hinting at a bigger role. That's exactly what is supposed to take place in Creature Commandos (2024).

3) John Cena as Peacemaker

John Cena's unlikely appearance in The Suicide Squad became quite a hit among the fans, so much so that he was given a solo show, titled Peacemaker). The second season of the show is set to premiere soon and it will also ignore the DCEU reboot to keep Cena in the popular role.

4) Viola Davis as Amanda Waller

Another important character who last appeared in Black Adam, Amanda Waller is set to remain in the new age of DCEU. She will continue on, ignoring the reboot completely, as she is set to return for Creature Commandos.

In all likelihood, Viola Davis will stay on for some more roles in the DCEU.

5) Xolo Maridueña as Blue Beetle

The latest superhero in DC's roster, who is supposed to get his first appearance later that month in Blue Beetle, will continue to exist in Gunn's new universe. Xolo Maridueña's character will perhaps get Margot Robbie-like treatment, who appeared in both Suicide Squad and The Suicide Squad, despite the two films not being linked.

Blue Beetle will perhaps return once again in the extended universe after it kicks off with Superman: Legacy.

Apart from the five primary characters on the list, the new universe may feature many more, including Emilia Harcourt and Leota Adebayo in Peacemaker season 2.

It will be some time before the exact details of this complicated universe reboot are sorted out.