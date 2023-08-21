5 key details about Jake Millison's murder case

As a hard-working rancher, Jake Millison was expected to be rewarded with his late stepfather's vast 9-11 ranch located in Gunnison, Colorado. Jake resided on the same property as his mother when he went missing in May 2015. It was mostly his friends who were concerned about his absence, while his family, including his mother Deb and elder sister Stephanie, seemed unbothered.

The investigation into Jake's missing case concluded after his mother confessed to shooting him in July 2017. That same day, during a search of the ranch, his body was discovered. Deb, Stephanie, and her husband David were arrested and eventually pleaded guilty to separate charges.

Jake Millison's murder case is scheduled to be revisited on ID's Mother, May I Murder on Monday, August 21, 2023, in an all-new episode titled Blood Feud at 10 pm ET. The official synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"The heir-apparent to a Colorado ranch, Jake Millison, suddenly disappears, which shocks his friends, but his family doesn't seem to care; when a worker discovers human remains, an unexpected confession destroys the bond between mother and child."

Jake Millison's murder case: A disappearance, rising suspicions, and a key confession, among other details

1) Jake was last seen by a friend who dropped him off at his ranch

According to Oxygen, Jake Millison lived with his mother on his late stepfather's 7-11 ranch in Gunnison, Colorado. He worked on the same property and also trained at a jiu-jitsu gym. On May 16, 2015, Jake's friend Randy Martinez dropped him off at his home sometime around midnight. The friends even made plans to hang out the following day, but Randy claimed Jake never responded to his text. It was like he disappeared into thin air, which got his friends concerned.

2) Jake Millison's mother said he left for Reno, Nevada, and talked about his alleged dark side

A few days after Jake's disappearance, his friends reportedly asked his mother, Deb Rudibaugh, if she knew about his whereabouts. Deb told them that he left with a friend and was going to the Reno, Nevada, area to train at a mixed martial arts gym. The mother also spoke about her 29-year-old son's alleged dark side, claiming that he was doing drugs. Moreover, she said that they weren't close and argued often.

3) His family members started acting suspicious

Jake Millison's mother Deb [left], his sister Stephanie [middle] and her husband David [right] (Image via Gunnison Regional 911 Center/Facebook)

Jake Millison's friends, who were concerned about his well-being, believed his family was acting suspiciously and unbothered by his absence. Deb claimed he left for Reno, Nevada, but Jake's elder sister Stephanie offered a different story, claiming that he was in Portland or Seattle. But his financial records refuted both their narratives. Moreover, Stephanie had moved into the ranch with her husband and started overseeing the work there after Jake's disappearance.

4) Two years later, Deb made a shocking confession

For more than two years, Jake's friends and investigators continued the search for him until July 2017, when his mother, Deb Rudibaugh, confessed to shooting him as he slept in May 2015. She claimed she then dragged his body down the stairs and buried it under a manure pile. That same day, his body was discovered during a search of the ranch.

Investigators, however, believed Deb didn't act alone given that she was battling cancer and had undergone surgery at the time of the murder. They suspected the involvement of Jake's sister Stephanie and her husband David. They further alleged that Stephanie's desire to own the ranch served as the murder motive.

5) Family members, including Jake's mother and elder sister, were arrested

Three of Jake's family members, including his mother Deb Rudibaugh, his elder sister Stephanie, and her husband David, were arrested and charged in connection with his murder after Deb's confession. Later, Stephanie also admitted to playing a part in the cover-up.

In May 2019, Deb pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 40 years. She died in prison later that year. David and Stephanie also pleaded guilty to one count each of tampering with a deceased body. The former was given a 10-year prison sentence, while Stephanie, whose deal also included an aiding and abetting charge, received a maximum of 24 years in prison.

Mother, May I Murder delves into Jake Millison's murder in a new episode on ID this Monday at 10 pm ET.