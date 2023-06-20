Marvel's long-awaited Secret Invasion is all set to release its first episode on June 21, 2023. This is going to mark the beginning of phase 5 of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) in the television arena. It is also going to be the ninth series from the MCU.

With so much content all around, it seems like Marvel has become a labyrinth of storylines with unreliable complications for any new fan of the universe. However, Secret Invasion may not be the best place to start the MCU journey, but compared to some Avengers films, it is going to be a rather simple starting point.

However, as revealed by the trailer and summary of the limited series, fans will need to have some knowledge of the Marvel universe in order to uncover and follow Secret Invasion.

Five Marvel films to bring you up to speed beforeSecret Invasion

Captain Marvel

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck's Captain Marvel acts as the founding stone for Secret Invasion. All the themes and character arcs that are required to follow in the upcoming Marvel series are a direct result of Captain Marvel's plotline. It could be the only film that is necessary before the premiere of Marvel's six-part miniseries on June 21.

Captain Marvel stars Brie Larson in the titular role alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law. It is also set in one of the earliest MCU timelines.

Iron Man

As Secret Invasion is based around Nick Fury, it is very important to uncover the spy's lore ahead of the premiere. One of the oldest MCU films, Iron Man, serves as a good starting ground for that. Though Fury does not play a prominent role in the film, it is one of the foundational pieces in the story that joins the universe together later in the franchise.

Iron Man 2

Like the first Robert Downey Jr.-led film, the second part is also important for Nick Fury's character, who is more than a passive participant this time. It also introduces SHIELD and Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson).

However, Iron Man 2 is one of the worst-received Marvel films of the generation.

Avengers

The first and original Avengers is easily one of the most important films to understand any Marvel project, including Secret Invasion. It is the first MCU project to provide a detailed insight into the working of Nick Fury and the SHIELD.

Avengers also marked the first proper crossover in the MCU, which went on to pave the way for so much more in the coming years. It is also regarded as one of the best MCU films of all time.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

While all three Captain America films have been great and impactful in the building of the universe, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, directed by the now-famous Russo brothers, is an important piece in the Nick Fury puzzle.

From HYDRA's grand plan to SHIELD's infiltration, there are plenty of things that may be pivotal in the storyline of the upcoming Marvel show.

Secret Invasion is set to premiere on Disney+ on June 21, 2023, with its first episode. The following episodes are set to air every week on Wednesdays henceforth.

