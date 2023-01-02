5 new and exciting confirmed sneakers collabs in 2023

The history of sneaker collabs has always surprised the sneaker world. Many sneakerheads look forward to adding sneakers to their shelves that are a product of some amazing collaborations between sometimes celebrities, fashion houses, or even food giants. It is a dream for a lot of sneaker lovers to witness their favorite sneaker brand join forces with different icons and brands to produce kicks that go down well in the history of the sneaker verse.

Moreover, the good news is that sneaker collabs happen every year, and 2023 is no different. A number of sneaker collabs that are set to be released in 2023 will be no more than a new year present from the sneaker world for sneaker lovers.

The Howlin' Rays x Adidas Campus 80s and Four Other Sneaker collabs Set to Release in 2023

1) Jeremy Scott x Adidas Forum Hi Wings 4.0 “Black Opal”

Although Jeremy Scott has taken some time off, he hasn't traveled. He began working with Adidas in 2003, and it has been about six years since he released any footwear or apparel with the company. Five years later, in 2008, he added some wings to a pair of shoes, permanently changing the sneaker business. The news spread to the high-fashion sector, the shoe culture, and the hip-hop movement. Over time, his sneakers garnered a following and revolutionized sneaker design.

The wings are set to make a comeback yet again in 2023. The latest Adidas Forum Wings 4.0 "Opal Pack" from Jeremy Scott and Adidas Originals collab sneakers will be debuting the new year in two colourways. Moreover, both Adidas Forum Hi designs are made of glossy patent leather, one in white and the other in black. Both shoes have an opal-like heel clip, and the black color has an iridescent finish. The esthetic is completed with a set of insoles with a co-branded design and distinctive packaging.

These iterations of the revolutionary sneakers by Jeremy Scott are set to release on 22 February 2023 for $220. They will be available at select retail sites and the official Three Stripes retail site.

2) Howlin' Rays x adidas Campus 80s

The sneaker scene is currently flying back to the United States for the Howlin' Rays x Adidas Campus 80s "White," after visiting Mexico City for the Paris for the Kolam x Adidas Campus 80 and Taqueria Orinoco x Adidas Forum Low. This culinary colourway, created in association with one of Los Angeles' most famous hot chicken restaurants, will tempt your taste buds this new year season.

Foodies from around the world visit this popular spot for their spicy strips and scrumptious sandwiches to get their heat fix, and sneakerheads from all over the world choose Adidas as their staple stop for some iconic sneakers. That explains the popularity behind this iconic collab.

The Campus 80s, which is being released as a part of the Adidas Adilicious Series, which honors and celebrates some of the best restaurants in the world, is made of crisp white leather that is supple and smooth to the touch. With a tribute to Howlin' Rays' menu of spicy sauces, the heels and dubrae are covered in the restaurant's emblem, while the lateral and medial Three Stripes are covered in red patent leather. The midsole has been given a clear finish underneath, and it is packaged in a unique shoe box with the Adilicious logo, a limited-edition keychain, a sticker, and an extra pair of laces.

These sneakers were released on 1 January 2023 for $100 and are available on the official Adidas retail stores and sites.

3) Run The Jewels x Nike SB Dunk High

The hip-hop scene and Nike Dunk have a special bond. From its popularity on the hip-hop scene's hottest rappers' feet to its legendary 2000s collaborations with De La Soul, Madlib, and MF DOOM, the most recent group in its well-known low-cut design is now enlisting Killer Mike and El-P of Run The Jewels.

The colorway of the SB Dunk High captures the unmatched energy of Run the Jewels by combining a black tumbled leather base with exotic fuchsia pony hair overlays. Another exterior accent is a Nike swoosh in gold and black dubrae with jewels resting atop pink laces. Looking at the pair more closely, stash pockets can be seen under the tongue and the text "RUN THE JEWELS" can be seen on SB Dunk High's collar's hidden side. Last but not least, this new appearance is finished with a black midsole and a fuchsia rubber outsole.

The sneaker collab is set to be released on Killer Mike's birthday, 20 April 2023 and will retail for $130 and go on sale at select retail sites.

4) Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Olive"

Just as he started working on sneakers, Travis Scott's name appeared on a variety of lists, including those listing the best shoe industry collaborators and sneaker of the year. In the world of sneakers, Travis' name is prominently displayed everywhere you look. Travis has been producing collabs after collabs with Nike and the Jordan Brand for the better part of three years, with each one selling out more quickly than the last.

Therefore, just like every year, Travis Scott is making his return to the sneaker scene in 2023 with his collab with the Nike Air Jordans. The shoe is anticipated to arrive in extended women's sizes, with special wrapping marking the collab as a women's-only Spring 2023 release from Jordan Brand.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG WMNS "Olive" features black suede upper base with contrasting off-white leather overlays, expressing a mix of "Sail/University Red/Black/Medium Olive". Reversed and traditional swooshes in the "Medium Olive" color are present, and tongue tags, embroidery at the back, and printed insoles are used as additional branding. "Sail" midsoles, olive rubber outsoles, and three sets of laces round out the shoe's design.

The collab will be released on 23 March 2023 for $150 at select retail sites.

5) Breanna Stewart X PUMA Stewie 1 “Reintroduce”

The target year for PUMA Stewie 1 following its September 2022 release is 2023. The most recent colorway Breanna Stewart had teased on Instagram was PUMA Stewie 1 "Reintroduce".

The WNBA All-Star displayed her new pair while working out with Chris Brickley, another member of the PUMA Hoops family. The "Reintroduce" colourway, in contrast to the "Quiet Fire" and "Causing Trouble" colourways, has a simple color scheme with tones of Beige and Cream. However, the sneaker nods to the debut "Quiet Fire" colorway with a Gum sole and neon on the back. The upper has a back that is speckled and features perforated details. Stewart added a small recycled emoji to the photo's caption, possibly suggesting that the sneaker is made of recycled materials, which would fit with the shoe's speckled design.

These kicks are set to release on 16 January 2023 for $140 at select retail sites and the official PUMA retail site.

These are the top five sneaker collabs of 2023.

