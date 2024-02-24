5 prime suspects to be the Scranton Strangler in The Office

The American version of The Office contained several inside jokes and running gags that kept viewers entertained for years. Some fans also came up with theories surrounding different aspects of the show, including the Scranton Strangler.

As the moniker suggests, the Scranton Strangler was a criminal on the run in Scranton, who was wanted for strangling several victims. He was originally brought up in season 6 of The Office and continued to be discussed until the show concluded in season 9.

The Scranton Strangler was apprehended towards the end of the show, but there was a rumor that suggested that the man who had been found guilty wasn't the actual murderer. This uncertainty gave rise to numerous speculations suggesting that the Scranton Strangler could've been a Dunder Mifflin employee.

There was an additional degree of uncertainty regarding the killer's identity as he was never presented on the show in person.

The Office: 5 suspects who could have been the Scranton Strangler

Suspect number 1: Gabe Lewis

Although there isn't much evidence that points to Zach Woods' character Gabriel Susan "Gabe" Lewis being the wanted murderer, his rather unsettling demeanor, including his fascination with the gory and horror scenes in movies, led many to suspect him.

It is also important to note that he was introduced in season 6 to supervise the transition after Dunder Mifflin was sold to Sabre. This roughly coincides with when the Scranton Strangler's killings were spoken about on the show, making it possible that he was the murderer.

Suspect number 2: Creed Bratton

Played by the musician of the same name, Creed Bratton was one of the most enigmatic characters on The Office. After several bizarre incidents involving the Director of Quality Assurance, suspicions arose regarding his potential involvement in the murders committed by the Scranton Strangler.

In the show, he asked Jim how long he could hold his breath if he was fantasizing about killing someone. He was also involved in cults and once showed up to work drenched in blood without realizing it was Halloween.

Suspect number 3: Toby Flenderson

Toby Flenderson was the most well-known name associated with the Scranton Strangler on The Office. In addition to seemingly having a close relationship with the serial killer, Toby was also considered a prime suspect by many viewers.

In the episode titled Viewing Party in season 7, the staff was seen observing a police pursuit during which the Scranton Strangler was attempting to escape capture. It's interesting to note that Toby was one of the few employees who was not present while the group watched the chase.

Toby was required to take a leave of absence later that season in The Office as he had jury duty for a high-profile case. The case in question later turned out to be the Scranton Strangler's case, even though he was unable to confirm this directly.

He helped convict an individual named George Howard Skub and later expressed uncertainty regarding the man's involvement in the case. In season 9 of the show, he visited Skub behind bars and was attacked by him.

Suspect number 4: Rolf Ahl

Prior to Pam, Dwight's closest buddy was a man named Rolf Ahl (played by James Urbaniak). He first appeared in the episode titled Company Picnic, where he showcased signs of violence, antisocial conduct, and resentment towards women.

During this episode, Dwight disclosed that he met him at a shoe store when Rolf was looking for a shoe that would make him quick and not leave any traces behind, making him a suspect. Before Dwight entered the room, Toby also appeared as though he was about to identify Rolf as a suspect and reveal his name to the camera.

Suspect number 5: Andy Bernard

One of the hypotheses that emerged online during conversations about the identity of the murderer suggested that Andy Bernard (Ed Helms) might be the Scranton Strangler as he may have Dissociative Identity Disorder, as per ScreenRant.

The character seemingly had several personalities, including the furious Andrew, Nard Dog, and Drew from Cornell University. Furthermore, the jury that found the alleged Strangler guilty might have been swayed by Andy's powerful family.

It is important to note that these are just speculations and theories and it was George Howard Skub who was in fact arrested for being the Scranton Strangler in The Office after an investigation led officials to his doorstep.