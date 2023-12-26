5 School Spirits Season 2 theories that will have you scratching your head

School Spirits season 2 has been officially confirmed. Although the release date for this upcoming second season of School Spirits remains unknown, rumors suggest that it will begin production in early 2024.

The American supernatural drama centers on Maddie (Peyton List), a teenage girl who vanished inexplicably and is looking for answers in the afterlife. Like many other teenagers in comparable circumstances, she attends high school in the afterlife, but she can't get her mind around cracking the case surrounding her death.

Maddie attempts to solve her (alleged) murder while learning the ins and outs of life after death from other teenage spirits who haven't passed on. Nevertheless, unlike the other spirits, Simon (Kristian Flores), Maddie's best friend who is still alive, can see her.

Only the craziest predictions about what might occur in School Spirits season 2 seem plausible in light of the shocking season one finale.

5 Theories about School Spirits season 2 which will leave you astonished!

1) Janet is being manipulated by Mr. Martin

Mr. Martin in season 1 (image via Netflix)

The lone adult spirit in the school, Mr. Martin, appears to be destined to be the major antagonist of the series. Not only has he deceived the teenage spirits into disclosing the most intimate details by pretending to be an afterlife advisor, but he was involved in afterlife studies well before he passed away.

Janet was a student of Mr. Martin's before they both died in a classroom fire, proving that they had a prior relationship. Things take a turn when the School Spirits detectives find evidence linking Janet to the fire and identify Mr. Martin as the culprit. That storyline hasn't been concluded yet, but it's plausible that Mr. Martin killed Janet on purpose or is utilizing the deceased bystander to further his plot.

2) Janet did not intend to possess Maddie's body

There is a mystery about Janet Hamilton. It is said that the ghost, who had been occupying the now-vacant seat during the meetings of the afterlife support group, has come to terms with her past and gone on.

Janet is portrayed as the antagonist when it becomes clear that she is taking control of Maddie's body. But it would be so much more interesting if Janet had possessed Maddie by accident and had no idea what she was doing. Additionally, it would pave the way for an unanticipated alliance between the two protagonists in School Spirits season 2.

3) The meaningful items of the spirits have a link to the world of the living

The first season of School Spirits ends with the revelation that Mr. Martin is lying, and he appears to be focusing on Maddie.

The most confusing thing of all is that the teacher is also gathering mementos connected to the teenagers' demise, such as Rhonda's (Sarah Yarkin) college acceptance letter and Wally's (Milo Manheim) football. Mr. Martin gains a great deal of valuable knowledge from these personal belongings in addition to the years' worth of notes he has taken.

Mr. Martin appears to be captivated by the idea of thinning the curtain between the afterlife and the world of the living. It's likely that learning about the kids' most vulnerable and emotional moments and gathering objects connected to their passing will aid him in doing so in School Spirits season 2.

4) In School Spirits Season 2, Janet will assist Maddie in healing her broken spirit

Peyton List as Maddie (image via Netflix)

The first season of School Spirits suggests that Janet's strong emotional state allowed her to take control of Maddie. Janet's Maddie mix-up could just be a convenient quirk of fate; she could just be a depressed soul searching for a way out of the afterlife.

Maddie's mother crushed her spirit, which left her in a vulnerable place of her own, as episode 8 also discloses. It goes without saying that in School Spirits season 2 of the popular show, Janet and Maddie may turn into allies.

5) Maddie's mom might be Janet's still-alive sister

Maddie's Mom, Sandra Nears (image via Netflix)

Sandra Nears (Maria Dizzia), Maddie's mother, appeared to be her daughter's killer. Although Janet's surprise in episode 8 of the show made it clear that the mother-daughter pair had a heated, but non-murderous, blow-out before Maddie's disappearance. It's still clear that Sandra and Maddie have an extremely tense relationship.

Sandra undoubtedly has unresolved pain and sentiments, therefore, it would be wise for School Spirits to incorporate her background into the current plot. If Sandra Nears is, in fact, Janet Hamilton's sister—a sibling who hasn't dealt with the unexpected loss—that would be appropriate. The plot twist would turn School Spirits season 2 into a true family event.

Season 1 of School Spirits is currently streaming on Paramount+ and Netflix.