In November 2010, Dexter Bain, a father of one and part-time bartender in Calgary, was shot twice during a bungled robbery at the pub where he worked. He died while being transported to the hospital.

Using surveillance footage, detectives were able to trace the incident to Kyle Ledesma. They were able to link one of Ledesma's guns to the murder of Bain. However, the official arrest was not made until months later, when the covert operation had been successful. According to reports, the gunman admitted his guilt on the stand, which led to his conviction.

This Wednesday, June 14, ID's See No Evil will re-examine Dexter Bain's shooting death in an episode titled Mr. Big. The episode airs on the channel at 9:00 pm ET.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"In a Calgary pub in 2010, 36-year-old barman Dexter Bain is brutally slain during a failed robbery; detectives use surveillance footage from a nearby store to find the suspect and stage a filmed sting operation to prove who pulled the trigger."

Dexter Bain's murder: 5 quick facts to know about the Calgary bartender's shooting death

1) Bain was not supposed to be at the pub when the incident occurred

Dexter Bain, a father-of-one who worked at Calgary's Our Place Pub & Grill as a part-time bartender, was shot twice in the back of the head during a botched robbery in the early morning hours (3.30 am) of November 27, 2010.

According to family members, the 36-year-old was not supposed to be at the pub. He was only covering for a co-worker who had called in sick and had agreed to close.

2) According to witnesses, Dexter Bain was assaulted by two men in the service area

Two patrons who were present inside the pub at the time of the shooting claimed that Bain rushed out of the service area, warning them and urging them to leave the establishment immediately while being critically wounded himself.

The 36-year-old told them that two men, who tried to break in, assaulted him before one of them shot him twice in the back of the head. The victim only collapsed between the pub and a neighboring convenience store.

3) Surveillance footage from the convenience store captured three suspicious men

During the initial stages of the investigation, detectives found crucial surveillance footage from the nearby convenience store which had managed to capture three suspicious men around the time the shooting occurred at the pub. One of the men, later identified as Kyle Ledesma, was even seen trying to conceal a firearm.

According to reports, snippets of the suspects from the video were circulated around other police departments when they got a lead about a similar incident that had occurred before Dexter Bain's shooting death. Although the incident was non-fatal, police were able to collect .22 caliber bullets and a mobile phone from the crime scene. The phone was then traced to Ledesma.

4) A sting operation helped detectives in extracting confessions from the shooter

Kyle Ledesma was found guilty twice in Dexter Bain's shooting death (Image via @rayfredm/Twitter)

While Kyle Ledesma was the primary suspect in Dexter Bain's shooting, detectives required solid evidence to charge him with the crime. This led to them launching a sting operation with undercover officers posing as Mr. Big, a gang leader, and members of his organization. Over the course of a few months, they earned his trust and made him confess to the crime on two separate occasions. These confessions were also recorded.

Ledesma admitted to shooting Bain twice in the back of the head as he tried to fight them during a break-in at the pub where the latter worked. The shooter then claimed that he fled the scene with $10,000 in cash and at least 15 pounds of marijuana.

5) Kyle Ledesma was convicted twice of second-degree murder in Bain's slaying

During an April 2015 trial, a jury found Ledesma guilty of second-degree murder in Dexter Bain's 2010 shooting death. He was then sentenced to life in prison without parole for 15 years. The Court of Appeal, however, ordered a re-trial on the grounds that the judge failed to properly examine the "Mr. Big" evidence during his first trial before declaring it admissible in court.

Ledesma was once again found guilty in 2019 and this time, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for 12 years.

See No Evil on the ID will further delve into Dexter Bain's killing this Wednesday at 9 pm ET.

