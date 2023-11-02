5 shocking details about Heather Bogle's murder

Heather Bogle was found dead under mysterious circumstances in 2015. The gruesome murder of the 28-year-old woman from Ohio was the subject of season 10 episode 22 of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered.

Heather Bogle left the Whirlpool facility in Sandusky County, Ohio, after working a midnight shift. The single mother then vanished, only to be found brutally murdered a mile from the plant and left in the trunk of her car.

Bogle's murder investigation was severely botched initially and led to the convict Daniel Myers being caught two years after the incident.

Tampering with evidence, and 4 other shocking details about Heather Bogle's murder

1. Heather's body was discovered in a trunk after she initially went missing

Heather Bogle was reported missing after she failed to pick up her daughter McKenzie from school (which was very unusual according to Heather's sister). One day later, she was discovered in the trunk of her car, one mile from her workplace, having been fatally shot and severely battered. Several wounds from attempting to defend herself were reportedly on her hand.

She had been shot twice in the back, killing her. It was eventually discovered that the gunshots that had pierced her vital organs in her chest caused her death.

2. The first investigator, Detective O'Connell, tampered with the evidence

Detective O'Connell was in charge of the case when it was being investigated initially. He investigated Heather's girlfriend Carmella Badillo at the time but did not find any conclusive evidence against her.

O'Connell turned his following three suspects into his main suspects. One of them was Keyona Bor, a single mother who resided in the apartment building close to where Bogle's car and body were found. He raided Bor's apartment after publicly designating her as a suspect.

Omar Satchel, a man with a criminal record for weapons offenses and home invasion, was the second suspect. The night Bogle's death was discovered, he was also in Bor's flat. Suspicions that Satchel had recently stolen a tiny pistol led him to believe there was a connection between Satchel and the gun used in the murder.

Kayree Jeffrey, O'Connell's third suspect, was Satchel's friend. He was accused of leaving the gun that killed Bogle in a black bag off the side of a river. A diving team was dispatched to find the item, but they were unable to locate it.

O'Connell did not have enough evidence to prove a motive for any of the suspects to have committed the crime. However, he still harassed them and tampered with the evidence to try and hold them responsible for the murder.

3. The case was reopened 2 years after it was initially investigated

Two years later, Sheriff Chris Hilton revived the Heather Bogle case. Major Nick Kotsopoulos, a new investigator, was also assigned to the case. They made the decision to reopen the investigation from the beginning and eliminate each suspect individually.

They also started investigating Heather Bogle's online activities and accounts, which helped them narrow down the suspect as one of her colleagues, Daniel Myers.

4. The killer Daniel Myers had previously assaulted at least 10 other women

Daniel Myers was eventually arrested on suspicion of Heather Bogle's murder. Myers had murdered Heather Bogle after she repeatedly denied any of his s*xual advances.

About ten women came forward after Myers was detained and charged with Bogle's murder on June 1, 2017, claiming that he had aggressive tendencies and had even grabbed them by the hair and forced them to have s*x with him.

Myers, whether he was at his camper in Woodville or his trailer at the Emerald Estates mobile home park in Green Springs, had been violent with women multiple times.

5. 3 innocent suspects became victims due to negligent investigative work

Even though O'Connell's three first suspects in Bogle's murder were later exonerated of all charges, the investigation's consequences are still being felt today.

O'Connell publicly identified Bor as a suspect, and over the course of the inquiry, she was fired from her position and her residence. In addition, she had to remove her little son from school as a result of bullying, and she started getting death threats on social media. Those close to Bor perceived her as a criminal due to O'Connell's false accusations.

Satchel was similarly impacted, as his wife, family, and children were harassed upon false suspicions of Heather Bogle's murder.