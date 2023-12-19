5 details about Pam Zimmerman's murder

Pam Zimmerman's murder was a rare unsolved case in the history of Bloomington, Illinois. The newly engaged mother of three was attacked in her office in Bloomington in 2014. There were only a few leads in the case and even fewer suspects, with Pam's ex-husband, Kirk Zimmerman, being the only one with some motive for the murder.

However, Kirk was acquitted in his trial, leading investigators with no choice but to continue pursuing the investigation into Pam Zimmerman's murderer.

This case was featured in Dateline: Secrets Uncovered season 10 episode 46, back in March 2022. The same episode is set to re-air on December 19, 2023, at 7 pm EST on Oxygen. The synopsis for the episode reads:

"Financial adviser Pam Zimmerman was everything to her children. Then she was gone, shot dead in her office. Detectives focused on three men in Pam's life, wondering if the motive was professional or personal."

5 details from Pam Zimmerman's murder case

1) Pam Zimmerman was brutally shot to death with four bullets

Pam was known for being a kind and social person who did not seem to bother anyone. She was also a successful professional and a great mother. However, she was shot to death in her financial planning office and her friend and neighbor, Koh, found her body when she went looking for Pam on the morning of November 4, 2014.

It was later revealed that Pam was shot four times in different parts of her body. She had two bullet wounds in her chest, one in her back, and another in her temple, as per TheCinemaholic.

2) Three men in Pam's life became the prime suspects in the case

Pam and Kirk Zimmerman

After the murder officials found that there were no significant clues to help them solve the case and narrowed down their list of possible suspects to three individuals. This included Pam's ex-husband Kirk Zimmerman, her fiance Scott Baldwin, and Pam's last client on the night of her death, Eldon Whitlow.

Whitlow became a suspect in the case after officers learned that he had a 9mm gun, the same weapon that was used to kill Pam. Baldwin's behavior stood out as suspicious to investigating officers as he did not drive down to meet the victim's kids after he learned about Pam's death. He reportedly visited them a week later and informed them that he had moved on, as per TheCinemaholic. However, Whitlow and Baldwin had strong alibis and were ruled out as suspects in the case.

Kirk Zimmerman and Pam had gotten divorced two years before the latter's death. Upon a thorough search, officers found that his car’s lever had gunpowder on it. Additionally, before Pam died, she had reportedly sent him a notice to pay $4.000 in child support, failing which she would escalate matters.

The victim's family alleged that she had expressed to them that she feared her ex and was scared about him hurting her.

3) Pam's murder was staged to look like a robbery

Whoever killed Pam Zimmerman, wanted it to look like a robbery. Her purse and phone were stolen but were later found on the side of the road, indicating that the murderer tried to stage a robbery and did not in fact want to rob her. Her office calendar, which kept track of all her schedule was also stolen, making the case even more difficult to investigate.

4) Kirk Zimmerman was allowed to walk free after the trial

After an eight-month investigation, Kirk Zimmerman was arrested and charged with his ex's murder. He reportedly spent four months behind bars and over three years under house arrest.

However, in a 2019 trial, he was found not guilty as there was very little evidence to convict him. The financial motive also seemed to fall flat as Kirk was quite wealthy. Moreover, his children were adamant about their father's innocence leading up to his acquittal during the trial.

5) Pam's murder remains unsolved

Pam was killed almost a decade ago and her murder remains an unsolved case in the books of the Bloomington police department with no new leads in sight.

She is survived by her three children, a son named David and twin daughters named Heidi and Rachel.

As per The Pantagraph, her obituary read:

"Above all else, Pam was a kind, caring and devoted mother who would tell anyone who asked that the greatest treasures in her life were her three children."

The case will feature in the upcoming episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered on December 19, 2023.