5 shows like The Righteous Gemstones that will leave you in splits

An intriguing premise and witty writing makes The Righteous Gemstones a great show to watch. It follows a family of televangelists who use the church funds to "live big." John Goodman plays the role of Eli Gemstone, the patriarch who is responsible for making the family's megachurch famous around the world. He has three children, namely Jesse, Judy, and Kelvin who are constantly bickering.

The Righteous Gemstones first premiered back in 2019. The third season will be premiering on HBO on June 18, 2023. In the season two finale, the identity of the Cycle Ninjas came to light and their link to the Lissens. Lyle and Lindy escape, and the Gemstones take control of Zion's Landing. Martin then sends the Cycle Ninjas after them. The upcoming season will likely take the story forward from there.

Viewers who have enjoyed watching The Righteous Gemstones are always on the lookout of other shows that have the same vibe. And while the show does have a unqiue charm about it, there are a few TV shows that fans will find equally enjoyable.

The Office and 4 other shows that are as enjoyable to watch as The Righteous Gemstones

1) The Office (2005)

One of the best things about The Righteous Gemstones is the eccentric characters. And, when it comes to fun characters, it is impossible to leave out The Office. The show follows the lives of the employees of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, who all have their own eccentricities but no one is worse than regional manager Michael Scott, played by Steve Carell.

If readers are looking for a show that will leave them breathless from laughing too much, then this show may be the one. Like The Righteous Gemstones, viewers are never quite sure what is going to happen in the next episode, but it is always fun and entertaining.

2) It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005)

In terms of inflated egos, one can find plenty of it in The Righteous Gemstones. Funnily enough, it is also a common theme in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The show follows five friends who own a bar together but have little motivation to actually run it. Instead, they spend their time coming up with plans to trick others or each other, which never ends well.

Yes, the characters are heavily flawed, but they tend to grow on viewers over time. Additionally, there is always something hilarious happening to the gang, and so, there is never really a dull moment, making the show entertaining and highly addictive.

3) Silicon Valley (2014)

In The Righteous Gemstones, ambitions are high, and everyone wants to live the high-flying life. In Silicon Valley, an app created by a programmer may just be the next big thing on the market. However, given that his skills are limited to coding, he has a hard time navigating social situations and finding investors.

The show has six season in total, and what is really interesting is that the show creators were able to keep the magic alive right till the very end. In fact, with each season, the characters showed more depth, the plots were tighter, and the dialogs just kept getting funnier. Likewise, this is a must-watch for fans of The Righteous Gemstones.

4) Kidding (2018)

The Gemstones in The Righteous Gemstones look like the perfect family, but they have plenty of problems underneath. Similarly, the lead in this show, Jeff Piccirillo, played by the versatile Jim Carrey, has more going on about him that he lets on. Playing the part of Mr. Pickles in a popular children's show, he is adored by kids and parents. However, behind his smile, he is hiding personal problems and family troubles.

The show doesn't necessarily have slapstick comedy and its fair share of intense moments, but plenty of witty moments will bring a smile to viewers' lips.

5) What We Do in the Shadows (2019)

One of the most exciting things about The Righteous Gemstones is the premise. Exploring the lives of televangelists is different and intriguing. Likewise, this show also had a fun setting wherein the viewers get a peek at the lives of three traditional vampires and an energy vampire. They learn to navigate their way around a modern world and also interact with other supernatural beings.

Cheeky and hilarious, the show has all the fun moments that will keep viewers interested and invested. Season five of the show will be releasing next month on July 13, 2023.

If readers are a fan of The Righteous Gemstones, they will surely enjoy these shows that are full of eccentric characters, hilarious plots, and witty dialogs.

