5 shows to watch if you like The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer has been gaining incredible popularity amongst fans of reality shows. The interactive celebrity show is based on the Korean version of it, named The King of the Masked Singer.

The reality show invites celebrity guests every week to sing in costume as the judges and audience members try to guess the identity of the singer. The fun creature-themed costumes contribute to the charm of the show. Hosted by TV's favorite Nick Cannon, the show is currently in its 11th season on Fox.

For a long time, audiences have invested themselves in the various seasons of The Voice or American Idol. However, The Masked Singer has ushered in a new age of musical-based programs for fans who want something unique to satisfy their hunger. The panel of judges on the beloved reality show includes Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Robin Thicke, and Rita Ora.

Team Sportskeeda has picked out five shows that one should consider watching if they like the popular show, The Masked Singer.

5 shows like The Masked Singer that will fill your cup of entertainment

1) I Can See Your Voice (2020 - Present)

Streaming on Amazon Prime, this show is very entertaining to watch. It presents a group of six singers with different vocal abilities to a panel of judges. Based solely on looks, they need to decipher who among the six is a bad singer. To aid the judges, certain vocal challenges are presented to the contestants. Some of the challenges involved are lip-syncing and pitch-shifted videos to throw the contestants off their game.

The unique concept of this show makes it a great match for The Masked Singer. The presence of Ken Jeong is used cleverly to alleviate the tension and create a friendly atmosphere.

2) The Masked Dancer (2020 - Present)

The Masked Dancer on Hulu is a riot. This show follows the league of the "Masked" franchise with Craig Robinson serving as host. The Korean-inspired show is a binge-worthy show filled with fun moments. Celebrities dance wearing elaborate costumes with a panel of judges guessing who it could be.

This time, Ken Jeong serves on the panel along with Ashley Tisdale, Paula Abdul, and Brian Austin Green. The playful nature of the show makes it one of the best reality shows on TV.

3) Lip-Sync Battle (2015 - 2019)

Fans might remember this show from the viral video of Tom Holland dancing to Rihanna's Umbrella. Lip Sync Battle invites celebrities to lip-sync with songs while performing them in front of an audience. This show's star power is beyond anything reachable by reality TV shows. Streaming on Paramount+, it boasts names like John Krasinski, Dwayne Johnson, Channing Tatum, etc.

Viewers of The Masked Singer will appreciate the jolly atmosphere of this show.

4) Wild N' Out (2005 - Present)

Wild 'N Out is a hilarious TV show. Nick Cannon leads a team of improv comedians challenged with various tasks. Some tasks include roasting Nick Cannon, doing improv comedies, or doing rap battles. The spontaneity of the show has led to its massive success.

Fans of The Masked Singer will love this show because of the celebrity appearances, which make this reality show even more enjoyable.

5) Sing On (2020 - Present)

Streaming on Netflix, this show is an experience in itself. Redefining the concept of the music game show genre, Sing On has an extra layer of challenge than The Masked Singer. The show ranks contestants based on their singing abilities. Each singer is asked to perform a part of the song randomly. The singer with the highest number of audience votes stays on.

This reality show triumphs in the way it creates tension as well as being fun and light. Sing On is one of the most jubilant and popular shows on Netflix.

These five shows have created a niche in the musical reality series genre. They provide unfiltered entertainment to the viewers and have become some of the most popular shows on TV.