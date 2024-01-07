5 shows to watch if you liked Netflix's Fool Me Once

Netflix's Fool Me Once is an excellent adaptation of one of Harlan Coben's best books of the same name. The show centers on Maya Stern, a single mother and former military pilot, who becomes embroiled with the villainous Burkett family after trying to uncover the truth about her husband and sister's murders.

Fool Me Once was released worldwide on Netflix on January 1, 2024, and immediately went on to take its place among the top 10 most popular shows on the platform.

The credit goes to the amazing cast, both new and seasoned ones, especially the female protagonist, Maya (brilliantly portrayed by Michelle Keegan), and a gripping storyline that keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats.

If you loved watching Fool Me Once, and are awaiting another season, know that there is no likelihood of that as of now. But, here are five more such shows offering similar storylines and themes to keep you entertained.

The Crowded Room and 4 other shows to watch if you liked Fool Me Once

1) Stay Close (Netflix)

Yet another adaption by Harlan Coben, Stay Close is an intriguing British mystery drama series like Fool Me Once. The story revolves around three people in the suburban area of Livingstone whose lives are changed drastically when a missing person investigation leads to a similar case from the past.

Megan Pierce, a seemingly normal mother, disguises her troubled history behind a façade of domesticity. Ray Levine, once an expert in documentary photography, becomes a struggling paparazzo after the death of his loved one.

Michael Broome is an investigator who is asked to investigate a missing person case which reminds him of a similar case that had been left unsolved.

2) The Crowded Room (Apple TV)

The Crowded Room, a miniseries on Apple TV+, delves into the arrest and inquiry of Danny Sullivan (Tom Holland), a man implicated in a shooting incident in 1979 Manhattan. As Rya, the interrogator, tries to put together the crime, she discovers more about Danny's enigmatic past.

Both Fool Me Once and The Crowded Room explores the trauma and psyche of their central characters. The Crowded Room, however, has more mystery to it as it is based on the real-life criminal case of Billy Milligan, described by Daniel Keyes in his book The Minds of Billy Milligan.

3) A Nearly Normal Family (Netflix)

This Swedish series is about the lengths to which a family (Sandell family) can go to protect their member who's been accused of stabbing a businessman. While a lot of psychological thrillers focus on larger societal structures, A Nearly Normal Family and Fool Me Once examine the various dynamics that exist inside families.

The book A Nearly Normal Family touches on more serious issues, such as s*xual assault and the legal system, to which the show's adaptation stays true.

4) The Watcher (Netflix)

The Brannock family starts receiving a string of scary letters in the house they've just moved in from a person who is The Watcher. The husband becomes obsessed with solving the mystery at the expense of his family.

The Watcher was inspired by a true crime story that remains unsolved. Though Fool Me Once has as much suspense and mystery as The Watcher, the latter has a more distinct perspective.

5) Shelter (Amazon Prime)

Amazon Prime's Shelter is another of Harlan Coben's adaptations with the main character, Mickey Bolitar, finding himself involved in an investigation after discovering that his deceased father may still be alive and tied to the seedy underbelly of the Kasselton, New Jersey suburb.

The plots of both the series are derived from novels by Harlan Corben, which makes them quite a match and successful too. Their storylines revolve around the idea of a supposed deceased person appearing to come back to life.

Both shows only have eight episodes each, making them quick and simple to binge-watch. However, because of the protagonists' youth, Shelter features adolescent turmoil and impulsivity, unlike the Netflix series, Fool Me Once.

All of these five shows feature plots and genres that are a lot similar to Fool Me Once and intriguing enough to keep you curious about what happens next.