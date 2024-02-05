5 The Challenge season 39 stars that are from the LGBTQ+ community

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion, season 39 of the franchise is hosted by TJ Lavin. The reality television series introduces a group of strangers who compete for a $1 million prize. Throughout the series, each contestant faces multiple mental and physical challenges.

Since The Challenge season 39 premiered on October 25, 2023, it has hooked the audience. The cast list for this season includes:

Asaf Goren

Berna Canbeldek

Callum Izzard

Chauncey Palmer

Ciarran Stott

Colleen Schneider

Corey Lay

Ed Eason

Emanuel Neagu

Horacio Gutiérrez Jr.

Hughie Maughan

James Lock

Jay Starrett

Jessica Brody

Jujuy Jiménez

Kyland Young

Melissa Reeves

Michele Fitzgerald

Moriah Jadea

Nurys Mateo

Olivia Kaiser

Ravyn Rochelle

Tula “Big T” Fazakerley

Zara Zoffany

Brad Fiorenza

Cara Maria Sorbello

Chris “CT” Tamburello

Darrell Taylor

Devin Walker

Jordan Wiseley

Kaycee Clark

Kaz Crossley

Laurel Stucky

Tori Deal

Fans were excited to see the LGBTQ+ contestants who have been a part of the MTV competition series. Corey Lay, Kaycee Clark, Laurel Stuckey, Tori Deal, Hughie Maughan, Jessica Brody, and Cara Maria Sorbello are the contestants who are proud of their identity and have openly talked about their sexuality.

5 cast members from the LGBTQ+ community on The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion

Kaycee Clark

Kaycee Clark, The Challenge star, has appeared in previous seasons of the TV show. This is not her first time being a part of the reality television world, Kaycee has won Big Brother 20, becoming the first-ever lesbian to do so.

Additionally, she was one of the finalists on Ride or Dies, Total Madness, and Double Agents. She was also crowned a champion on Spies, Lies & Allies.

Corey Lay

Corey Lay started his career as a reality TV star on the show called Max’s 12 Dates of Christmas. Being a cast member in season 1 of the series, Corey was one of the gay men hunting for love. He also took part in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies and returned for season 39 of the franchise.

Cara Maria Sorbello

Cara Maria Sorbello, the face of The Challenge franchise has been a finalist and a winner on seasons such as Cutthroat, Rivals, Rivals II, Battle of the Bloodlines, Dirty 30, Vendettas, Final Reckoning, War of the Worlds, and War of the Worlds 2. Cara identifies as a bisexual woman.

Hughie Maughan

Hughie Maughan is famously known for his participation in the reality series Big Brother UK and Strictly Come Dancing, the Irish version. He has previously appeared on Spies, Lies & Allies and is back for season 39.

On a March 21, 2021 interview with Sunday World, Hughie opened up about his struggles of being a gay man and coming out to his Traveller family.

Tori Deal

Are You the One dating show contestant, Tori Deal has a track record of being a finalist on Dirty 30, War of the Worlds 2, and Spies, Lies & Allies. She was crowned a champion on The Challenge: Ride or Dies. Her performance in season 39 is very impressive. Tori and her boyfriend have been in a polyamorous relationship.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion is available to watch on MTV or explore streaming options with Philo, Fubo or DIRECTV.