5 things to know about Brittany-Jane Royal's murder

Brittany-Jane Royal of California was a mother-to-be in a seemingly perfect relationship with her boyfriend Boaz Johnson before, in a tragic turn of events, her body was found dumped in the ocean near Big Island, Hawaii. She was residing in a nearby campsite with Johnson, who was also reported missing around that time. Royal was strangled to death.

The case of Brittany-Jane Royal and Boaz Johnson features on A&E's City Confidential. The episode, titled Big Island Blow Out, chronicles the mysterious case this Thursday, April 20, at 10 pm ET.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"When a young woman's body is pulled from the ocean off the Big Island, Hawaii, accusations threaten to destroy the local community; as tensions grow, a surprising discovery leads detectives to a devastating truth that no one saw coming."

The ensuing investigation revealed a trail of evidence left by her suspected killer Boaz Johnson, whose decomposed body was found hanging from a tree a few months later. Along with the body was a three-page note that helped solve the baffling case. In the note, Johnson reportedly confessed to strangling Royal and then dumping her body in the ocean before taking his own life.

Body found by fishermen, and 4 other facts to know about Brittany-Jane Royal's murder

1) Brittany-Jane Royal was living in Hawaii with her boyfriend

Brittany-Jane Royal was 25 years old, originally from California, residing in Hawaii with her 22-year-old boyfriend Boaz Johnson whom she met in January 2013.

Boaz was an Arctic fisherman from Alaska. The couple lived at a campsite in a remote town on Big Island and were pregnant at the time. Royal's mother claimed that the family knew about it and were excited to see them embark on a new adventure in life.

2) Her n*ked body was found by fishermen near Big Island

Brittany-Jane Royal's n*ked body was found by fishermen on May 28, 2013, in the ocean near Hawaii's Big Island. She was strangled and dumped in the ocean and was only identified after her mother learned of the news and informed local authorities. The victim was 10 weeks pregnant at the time.

Local authorities combed remote campsites in an attempt to investigate the pregnant woman's murder and in one of them, found a backpack with her boyfriend Boaz Johnson's ID inside. He was also declared missing and a primary suspect in the murder case not long after.

3) Family members believed Royal's boyfriend, Boaz Johnson, was innocent

Family members believed that Johnson was incapable of murdering his pregnant girlfriend given that he had no money to escape or motive to commit such a heinous crime.

His family informed authorities that the 22-year-old was scheduled to meet with a realtor about signing documents to buy a 10-acre property on the island that day. He never showed up and was thereafter declared missing.

Reports state that the couple intended on starting a future together in Hawaii, with Brittany-Jane Royal working as a yoga instructor and opening her own studio someday, and Johnson giving lava tours in Kalapana.

4) Mysterious posters and flyers surface in and around Big Island, revealing information about the case

A few months after Brittany-Jane Royal's body was found in the ocean, a local news outlet received an anonymous letter alleging that Johnson was murdered due to racial tensions with the locals. The letter included particular information regarding the alleged murder.

It stated that the missing 22-year-old planned to purchase property on the island and offer lava tours without paying the locals their cut.

Soon, flyers started to surface in the area, which asked Royal's killer to come clean. Additionally, these posters mentioned that the police naming Johnson as a suspect was misleading given the fact that he was already dead.

5) Johnson's decomposing remains were found in a forested area on Kalapana

Over seven months later, a hiker found a decomposing body in a forested area of Kalapana on January 2, 2014. The body was then identified as Boaz Johnson using DNA and dental records.

Reports state that the body was found hanging from a tree with a nylon rope and that along with the body, they also found a three-page note that mentioned that Johnson strangled Royal over a domestic dispute, dumped her body in the ocean, and then took his own life.

