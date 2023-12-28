5 things to know about Holly Willoughby's alleged kidnapper as TV presenter confirmed to co-host Dancing on Ice

Holly Willoughby has been recently confirmed to return as the co-host of Dancing on Ice along with Stephen Mulhern. The news comes after Holly exited This Morning in October this year and she announced the same through Instagram. Before the announcement, a man named Gavin Plumb allegedly planned to kidnap and murder her. Plumb was arrested later, as per Sky News.

The Independent reported that Holly and Stephen are coming together on screen after around 20 years. They have previously hosted another show titled Ministry of Mayhem.

According to BBC, ITV's head of entertainment commissioning Katie Rawcliffe expressed her happiness regarding Holly's return, saying that she and Stephen have been the "best-loved presenters" and they are excited to witness them appearing together on stage.

Willoughby additionally surprised her fans after she was spotted in an episode of This Morning along with Josie Gibson, as per Mirror. The episode also featured Miriam Margoyles who was interviewed by Willoughby and Ryan Clark and Emma Willis were the hosts.

However, the episode was recorded before Holly's exit from the show and this led to confusion among her fans that she might have returned as the host.

Everything to know about Holly Willoughby's alleged kidnapper Gavin Plumb

1) Gavin Plumb did not share any relationship with Holly Willoughby

Charges of committing murder and kidnapping were imposed on 36-year-old Gavin Plumb in October this year but Holly and Gavin did not know each other, as per Metro. The kidnapping plot was reportedly revealed to the heads of ITV at that time and Holly immediately decided to go off-air.

Sky News reported that police officers reportedly found messages related to Holly's kidnapping and murder in their investigation. Holly's house was immediately secured by the cops and Plumb's phone was also taken by the police department to find more details.

2) Gavin Plumb was employed at a shopping centre

According to DailyMail, Gavin Plumb served as a security guard at the Pinnacles Shopping Centre in Essex. He also had jobs at places like Pizza Hut and McDonald's. Before being charged by the court, prosecutor Shefa Begum revealed that Gavin reportedly had some weapons in his possession and was in touch with an American hitman.

Holly Willoughby has been residing with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three kids in London. After Plumb was charged by the court, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, alongside Holly's colleagues, offered support to her.

3) Gavin Plumb had to stay inside the house for many years due to his weight-related issues

Gavin Plumb reportedly remained inside his flat for around four years since he could not work as a result of being overweight. Back in 2018, he revealed to BBC that he last came out of his home in 2014 and his weight continued to fluctuate over the years.

Plumb addressed his health problems and that he has been undergoing a lot of pain. He disclosed that he starts eating when he is depressed.

"At my heaviest, I was 35 and a half stone. When the weight started to pile on, that was when my mental health really went down," he said.

4) Gavin Plumb denied his involvement in the alleged kidnapping

Gavin Plumb was charged with collecting items to abduct and restrain Holly Willoughby and contacting a third party to execute everything. BBC stated that Plumb reportedly denied the charges while he appeared at the Chelmsford Crown Court last month.

While he pleaded not guilty, the court ordered another trial which is scheduled to take place on June 24, 2024. Plumb was additionally remanded in custody until the next trial.

5) Gavin Plumb's bail appeal was rejected by the court

A few days after being charged with kidnapping and murder, Gavin Plumb applied for bail which was rejected by the Chelmsford Crown Court following a short hearing where he was not present.

The authorities are yet to reveal more details on how they discovered the alleged kidnapping plot of Holly Willoughby. While speaking to the media, Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby stated that the entire police department collaborated in finding the information.

Holly Willoughby joined as the host of This Morning in 2009

According to BBC, Holly Willoughby started to appear as the host of This Morning in 2009. She was brought in as a replacement for the previous host, Fern Britton, and expressed her excitement in a statement that reads:

"To spend my days sat next to Phil on the sofa just makes it that bit extra special. Now I just can't wait for it all to start."

Holly has served as a presenter of multiple TV shows throughout her career like Streetmate, Celebrity Wrestling: Bring It On, The Voice UK, Play to the Whistle and Take Off with Bradley & Holly.