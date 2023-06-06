5 top movies and shows like Tom Holland's The Crowded Room

The Crowded Room has piqued the interest of Tom Holland fans across the globe as it will showcase the actor in a whole new light. Fans are used to seeing Holland as the friendly neighborhood superhero but in The Crowded Room, he will be playing a complex character who seems to have more going on underneath than he realizes.

27 years old, Holland has had an illustrious acting career so far and has never backed down from exploring different roles and genres. And so, it is not surprising that he was more eager to portray the character of Danny Sullivan, and jumped at the offer when Akiva Goldsman, creator of The Crowded Room, reached out to him.

Although the premiere of The Crowded Room is near, more specifically on June 9, 2023, fans don't need to worry too much about giving up sleep to binge-watch the whole season at once. Only the first three episodes of The Crowded Room will be released on June 9, and the rest of the episodes, seven of them to be exact, will be released on Apple+ on a weekly basis.

Like The Crowded Room, there are other movies and shows that have also integrated elements of mental health deep into their stories that have managed to encourage important conservations about topics that people are generally apprehensive of talking about or discussing.

5 movies and TV shows like The Crowded Room that put the spotlight on mental health

1) Primal Fear (1996)

When it comes to gripping movies that focus on mental health, Primal Fear is one name that always comes to mind. The story centers around a meek altar boy (Edward Norton) who the authorities believe brutally murdered the archbishop. But his defense attorney (Richard Gere) believes that there is more to what led to the crime and aims to find out what really happened on the day of the incident.

Like The Crowded Room, this movie also focuses on mental health. In fact, Norton shows symptoms of multiple personality disorder. He does such a wonderful job portraying the character that it is hard to look away. Since it is a thriller, the audience can expect surprising twists and turns right till the end.

2) Rectify (2013)

In The Crowded Room, Holland's character is arrested because the authorities believe that he had something to do with a shooting, and in Rectify, the lead character (Aden Young) is arrested and imprisoned for the murder of his girlfriend. However, years later, some conflicting DNA evidence comes to light and he is released back into society.

Young does a wonderful job of portraying a character who suffers from the lasting impacts of living in confinement. The best thrillers always keep the audience guessing and that is one aspect that Rectify shines at because the viewer is never completely sure about whether the lead is truly innocent.

3) The Sinner (2017)

The main intrigue of The Crowded Room is what drives unlikely suspects to resort to violent acts. The Sinner has a similar vibe. Each of the four seasons deal with different cases but what links all of them is that they are more layered and complex than what viewers expect at first.

Yes, there are recurring characters in the show but the best part is that each season introduces new cases and characters, which helps keep it interesting. However, it is important to note that viewers may enjoy some cases more than others in terms of mystery and suspense, but it is still worth checking out all four seasons.

4) The Patient (2022)

Fans of The Office will always remember Steve Carell as the infamous Michael Scott, but the 60-year-old actor has proved through his work that he is not only skilled in comedy but can also portray complex characters with ease.

In this thriller show, Carell dons the role of Alan Strauss who is a therapist. He has been captured by Sam Fortner, a serial killer. Alan has to find a way to curb his homicidal tendencies before he ends up getting murdered. In The Crowded Room, viewers understand what transpired through a series of interrogations and in this show, revelations come in the form of the sessions between Alan and Sam.

5) Alice, Darling (2022)

This movie explores toxic relationships. In this movie, the lead character is Alice (Anna Kendrick) who is stuck in a toxic and abusive relationship. She has been pushed to the edge but she is in denial. And, her friends cannot offer proper help and support because they have little idea of what is happening in her life.

Like The Crowded Room, the lead character feels herself slipping bit by bit. The movie also perfectly showcases how easy it is for people to feel powerless and hopeless in toxic relationships, and that it is not always easy to locate the "exit" sign.

If you find the premise and theme of The Crowded Room interesting then you will surely enjoy watching these thrilling TV shows and movies that also find a way to address topics of mental health.

Poll : 0 votes