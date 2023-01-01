5 top New Year's episodes of all time

New Year's Eve is one of the most special times of the year as we step into a brand new year, full of new possibilities. From going out with friends to throwing a party at home, or having a fancy dinner with family, there are many ways we welcome the new year.

However, sometimes keeping the celebration cozy and low-key feels more fitting. There's nothing more relaxing and comforting than staying on the couch with a warm blanket and watching your favorite New Year's episode from the best series.

Take a closer look at 5 best New Year's TV series episodes for you to stream

1) Friends - Season 5, Episode 11

A still from Friends Season 5 Episode 11 (Image Via IMDb)

The highly entertaining episode 11 of the popular sitcom Friends season 5 was titled, The One With All the Resolutions. Brian Boyle wrote the story for the episode, while the teleplay was written by Suzie Villandry. Joe Regalbuto served as the director of the New Year special episode.

In this episode, the Friends gang made rather interesting New Year's resolutions, including Rachel's resolution to quit gossiping, Monica's resolution to take many pictures of the group, Phoebe's resolution to pilot an aircraft, Joey's resolution to learn how to play guitar, Chandler's resolution to quit making jokes and Ross' resolution to do something new each day.

The episode has become one of the most iconic ones of the show, especially with Rachel’s resolution getting tied up with the secret relationship between Monica and Chandler.

Fans can stream the episode on Netflix.

2) How I Met Your Mother - Season 1, Episode 11

A still from How I Met Your Mother Season 1 Episode 11 (Image Via IMDb)

The highly engaging 11th episode of the sitcom How I Met Your Mother season 1 was titled, The Limo. Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil served as the writers of the episode, while Pamela Fryman acted as the director.

In this intriguing episode, Ted surprised his friends on New Year's Eve by hiring a limo for an excursion through the nightlife of New York City. Their plan was to go to five different parties before midnight and thereafter return to the best one for the countdown to the new year.

What makes this episode a fan-favorite is that all the characters ended up being inside the limo when the clock struck 12, due to the intense traffic in New York. The icing on top was Robin and Ted sharing a promised kiss at the end of the episode.

The episode is currently streaming on Disney+.

3) The Office - Season 7, Episode 13

A still from The Office Season 7 Episode 13 (Image Via IMDb)

The highly amusing and immersing episode 13 of The Office season 7 was titled Ultimatum. Carrie Kemper acted as the writer of the episode, while David Rogers served as the director.

In the gripping episode of the beloved comedy series, Dunder Mifflin’s finest were seen sharing their New Year's resolutions, which entailed eating vegetables, flossing, and learning to do cartwheels, among other interesting things. However, everything turned to pure chaos when Michael forced Kevin to fulfill his resolution of eating more vegetables.

The episode also showcased a very heartbroken Michael Scott learning that his one true love Holly was still in a relationship with A.J. The episode is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining ones in the series.

The audience can catch the episode on Netflix.

4) That '70s Show - Season 8, Episode 22

A still from That '70s Show Season 8 Episode 22 (Image Via IMDb)

The final episode of the long-running sitcom That '70s Show, which was episode 22 of season 8, was titled, That '70s Finale. Gregg Mettler served as the writer of the episode, which was directed by David Trainer.

The finale episode of the popular series was set to take place on the decade's final day. The characters were seen going through a lot of life changes in the fan-favorite episode, including Kitty and Red's plan to move to Florida, Donna's plan to head to college, and Jackie realizing she was in love with Fez.

The episode also saw the return of the beloved character Michael Kelso, portrayed by actor Ashton Kutcher. The heartfelt episode ended with the final gathering of the entire That '70s Show gang in the basement.

Watch the New Year's episode, which is currently streaming on Peacock.

5) Starstruck - Season 1, Episode 1

A still from Starstruck Season 1 Episode 1 (Image Via IMDb)

The premiere episode of the relatively new TV series, Starstruck season 1, which made its arrival on 25 April 2021, was titled, NYE. Alice Snedden and Rose Matafeo acted as writers for the episode, while Karen Maine acted as the director.

The pilot episode of the highly engrossing romantic comedy series kicked off with a bang as the series' lead pair Jessie and Tom Kapoor ended up together on New Year's Eve. The best part of the episode was when Jessie realized that Tom was a huge movie star.

The series premiere also saw stimulating chemistry between the two lead characters played by Rose Matafeo and Nikesh Patel.

Viewers can watch the episode on Amazon Prime Video.

Don't forget to stream your favorite New Year's episodes.

