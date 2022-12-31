5 top New Year's Eve movies to welcome 2023

New Year's Eve is upon us, and it's time to bid farewell to 2022. The beginning of a new year means the beginning of endless new possibilities, adventures, and a whole lot of new memories to create.

From exquisite dinners to glitzy parties, we all have our way of celebrating the special eve. However, sometimes we want to huddle up on our couches with a bowl of popcorn and enjoy our favorite New Year's Eve special movies with our close ones.

Take a closer look at five best New Year's Eve movies for you to stream

New Year's Eve

Released in 2011, New Year's Eve is a heartfelt romantic comedy directed by Garry Marshall, the King of Rom-coms. Katherine Fugate served as the writer for the movie.

The movie has an intriguing ensemble cast, which includes Halle Berry, Jon Bon Jovi, Jessica Biel, Robert De Niro, Abigail Breslin, Jake T. Austin, Josh Duhamel, Katherine Heigl, Zac Efron, Carla Gugino, Ashton Kutcher, Hilary Swank, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sarah Paulson, Nat Wolff, Seth Meyers, Héctor Elizondo and Sofía Vergara, among others.

The movie has to be at the top of the list as the entire movie revolves around New Year's Eve, which is also denoted by the title of the movie. It depicts the story of several individuals going through several issues right before the eve that are somehow inter-connected with one another.

Viewers can watch the movie on the popular streaming platform Netflix.

Carol

Carol is a multiple Academy Award-nominated, highly acclaimed romantic period drama movie released in 2015. The movie took inspiration from much-celebrated author Patricia Highsmith's novel The Price of Salt. Phyllis Nagy acted as the screenplay writer for the movie, while Todd Haynes served as the director.

The movie stars Rooney Mara and Cate Blanchett as the lead characters, Therese Belivet and Carol Aird, respectively. Other actors on the cast list include Sarah Paulson, John Magaro, Jake Lacy, Cory Michael Smith, Kevin Crowley, Carrie Brownstein, Kyle Chandler, and Nik Pajic.

The movie chronicles the moving romantic tale of aspiring photographer Therese Belivet and her forbidden love affair with a wealthy older lady named Carol Aird, who is struggling with a difficult divorce. The two women shared their first kiss on New Year's Eve. Carol is considered one of the most ground-breaking films of all time.

The movie is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Little Women

Released in 2019, Little Women is one of the most inspiring coming-of-age period movies. The movie was gleaned from renowned author Louisa May Alcott's much-cherished novel of the same name. Academy Award-nominated director Greta Gerwig served as both the writer and director of the movie.

The movie was nominated for six Academy Awards and won one for Best Costume Design. The star-studded ensemble cast list for Little Women entails Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Emma Watson, Laura Dern, Eliza Scanlen, Timothée Chalamet, Louis Garrel, Meryl Streep, and James Norton, among others.

The heartwarming movie depicts the story of four March sisters, including Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy, during the nineteenth century, in Concord, Massachusetts. The movie is a tale of dreams, love, and living on one's own terms. It is undoubtedly one of the most captivating movies and a perfect fit for this special eve.

The audience can catch Little Women on Netflix.

About Time

About Time is a critically acclaimed British romantic drama movie released in theaters in 2013. Richard Curtis acted as the director and writer for the movie.

The lead cast list for About Time includes Rachel McAdams as Mary and Domhnall Gleeson as Tim Lake. Other cast members include Bill Nighy, Lindsay Duncan, Tom Hollander, Margot Robbie, Richard Cordery, Lydia Wilson, Joshua McGuire, Richard Cordery, Tom Hughes, Will Merrick, Harry Hadden-Paton, and a few others.

The movie About Time revolves around a young man named Tim Lake, with the power to time travel, who attempts to change his past in hopes of having a better future. In the movie, Tim time-traveled to a New Year's Eve party where he shared a kiss with the love of his life, Mary.

Viewers can stream the movie on Amazon Prime Video.

The Holiday

The Holiday is a fan-favorite romantic comedy movie that arrived in theaters in 2006. Nancy Meyers served as the director and writer of The Holiday. The movie is a light-hearted and quite immersing rom-com, perfectly woven for New Year's Eve.

The lead cast list for The Holiday entails Cameron Diaz as Amanda Woods, Kate Winslet as Iris Simpkins, Jude Law as Graham Simpkins, and Jack Black as Miles Dumont. Other actors in the movie entail Eli Wallach, Rufus Sewell, Shannyn Sossamon, Bill Macy, Shelley Berman, Kathryn Hahn, John Krasinski, and a few others.

The movie tells the alluring story of two lovelorn women named Amanda Woods and Iris Simpkins from entirely opposite sides of the Atlantic Ocean. The two women arranged a home exchange scenario to escape their own lives and heartbreak during the holiday season.

The audience can stream the movie, The Holiday, on Netflix.

Don't forget to stream your favorite New Year's Eve movies before welcoming 2023.

