Nike Dunk Low sneakers are fan favorites because of their fashionable and sturdy build. They are made from quality materials and incorporate superior cushioning and comfort technology, giving them an edge over other basketball shoes on the market. As some of the most popular sneaker models in the world, these sneakers have also become investment pieces, fetching up to five times their original prices on the resale market.

Although Nike Dunk Lows have been released in iconic colorways over the years, with sneakerheads on the lookout for the hottest colorways, white Nike Dunk Lows remain wardrobe staples for good reason. They are versatile and stylish, giving room for the wearer to explore a variety of outfits with only a pair of Nike Dunks.

This article reflects the writer's opinion only.

6 Best white Nike Dunk Low sneakers to avail in 2024

1. White pure Platinum

The White pure Platinum (Image via StockX)

These 2022 iterations of the Original Nike Dunk Low sneakers feature a white leather upper in a paneled design, accented by splashes of grey hue on the swoosh logo, heel counter, and outsole. Perforated detailing can be seen at the front of the sneakers, allowing for breathability, while the padded heel tab and collar provide comfort and support to the ankle area.

Also, the lugged rubber outsole offers traction and grip control on different ground surfaces. These shoes are priced at 72 USD in Stock X.

2. Triple White

The Triple White (Image via StockX)

These feminine pair of kicks are featured in a lightweight leather upper, dressed in a white hue, in an overlayed design, coupled with stitching running from the back of the shoes to the front. The sneakers are lined with padded cotton fabric, giving a cushy and tender feel to the feet, even during prolonged wear.

Additionally, the cup rubber sole ensures stability, with zoom technology incorporated into the midsole enhancing energy return and extra cushioning. These Nike Dunk Low sneakers sell for 67 USD in Stock X.

3. White Hyper Royal

The White hyper royal (Image via StockX)

Featured in a two-tone design, these sneakers come with an upper attired in white leather fabric, with contrasting highlights of blue hue on the side, counter-heel, and rubber outsole.

Also, the unrestricted inflow movement of air is achieved through the perforations at the front, and around the eyelets, while durability and frictional movement are guaranteed by the leather outer and the blue rubber outsole. These Nike Dunk Low sneakers are priced at 56 USD in Stock X.

4. Off-white Lot 1

The Off-white lot 1 (Image via StockX)

These low-top kicks are enveloped in a whitish canvas material, with overlayed detailing of leather materials, also dressed in a white hue. Accentuating the white background of the sneakers, black, orange, and yellow hues are embellished around the sneakers.

Additionally, a secured and adjustable fit was prioritized with a double lace-up closure adopted into the design of the shoes, while the opening on the tongue allows for ventilation, with the yellowish high-rise platform rubber outsole aiding a smooth traction system.

These Nike Dunk Low sneakers are priced at 475 USD on StockX.

5. White Night Maroon

The White Night Maroon (Image via StockX)

These basketball sneakers come with a cowhide fabric, in a white hue, encapsulating the upper, with prints of maroon hue on the brand logo embedded on the side, likewise seen on the hem of the tongue, counter heel, and sole.

The sneakers feature an air-cushioned midsole, providing comfort to the foot, meanwhile, the cup-like design of the outsole makes traction and movement on the court easier. These Nike Dunk Low sneakers sell for 54 USD on Stock X.

6. CLOT x Fragment White

The CLOT x Fragment White (Image via StockX)

Birthed from the collaboration between Fragment Design, CLOT and Nike, these shoes feature a leather and silk combo, in a white hue, crafted on the upper, accented by the black synthetic material designed around the eyelets, on the tongue, and the collar, alongside the brand name embossed on the counter heel in a black hue.

Also, a responsive and shock-absorbent midsole is featured in the sneakers, with a non-slip rubber outsole, in an off-white hue. These Nike Dunk Low sneakers sell for 175 USD on Stock X.

The only thing better than Nike Dunk Low sneakers are white ones. Shop these versatile shoes for your 2024 collection.