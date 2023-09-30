6 must-watch movies releasing in October 2023

Movie lovers have much to look forward to next month since a few interesting movies are releasing in October 2023. So far, this year has been pretty impressive because of the quality cinema that came out, especially with Barbie and Oppenheimer dominating headlines before and after release. Besides, it looks like the October 2023 lineup won't disappoint in terms of must-watch movies.

Given that Halloween is approaching soon, October's lineup includes more than a handful of spooky horror movies that hope to give fans all the thrills and chills they need to get in the mood for the upcoming holiday. But that doesn't mean that cinephiles who are not exactly fans of scary movies have to be disappointed, as there are plenty of upcoming movies that dabble in other genres like comedy, thriller, and more.

However, with multiple movies releasing on the same dates, movie-goers only have to be worried about choosing which one they want to see first.

Foe, Killers of the Flower Moon, and 4 other movies releasing in October 2023 that should be seen on the big screen

1) The Exorcist: Believer (October 6)

The Exorcist (1973) is often regarded as one of the scariest movies ever made. Releasing in October 2023, one of the reasons why this upcoming movie has created such a buzz among horror movie fans is because of its reputation. Originally intended as a reboot, it was eventually redeveloped as a direct sequel to the 1973 movie. Fans of the first movie will find a familiar face in Ellen Burstyn, who will reprise her role in this sequel.

Although many horror movies are releasing in October 2023, this is the one that fans of the genre have been looking forward to the most. In this movie directed by David Gordon Green, single father Victor Fielding (Leslie Odom Jr.) doesn't know how to help his daughter and her friend, who show signs of demonic possession. He is forced to seek the help of Chris MacNeil (Burstyn), who experienced a similar situation in the past.

2) Foe (October 6)

Releasing in October 2023, this adaptation is based on a book written by Canadian author Ian Reid. A psychological thriller, the story focuses on a married couple and how their relationship becomes strained after a mysterious stranger turns up at their door with a shocking proposal to send one of them to space.

Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal play Henrietta and Junior in this movie directed by Garth Davis. Movie lovers who enjoy intense narratives exploring the human psyche will enjoy this upcoming movie releasing in October 2023.

3) The Royal Hotel (October 6)

Fans mostly know Julia Garner from Ozark or Inventing Anna. The talented actor plays the lead alongside Jessica Henwick in this upcoming movie releasing in October 2023.

Directed by Kitty Green, the story focuses on two backpackers who end up taking a temporary live-in job at a bar in a remote mining town. What started as an easy way to earn some extra cash turns into a harrowing experience for the two women.

The storyline is dark and intense and may not appeal to everyone. However, it would be a good watch for movie lovers who enjoy engrossing thrillers that tackle serious issues and feature memorable lead characters.

4) Taylor Swift: Eras Tour (October 13)

Taylor Swift's ongoing tour is one of the most talked about concert tours in 2023, which will end sometime in 2024. Thousands of fans have watched her perform live so far, including many known celebrities. This upcoming movie releasing in October 2023 captures the concert experience from the Eras Tour.

Fans who haven't been able to catch the talented singer live will definitely enjoy watching her perform on the big screen. It will also appeal to fans who have attended the tour in person, as they will be able to reminisce about the moments they were in the crowd.

5) Killers of the Flower Moon (October 20)

Out of all the movies releasing in October 2023, this one has been in the news the longest. Killers of the Flower Moon is not exactly surprising with Martin Scorsese in the director's seat. Not to mention, it is the tenth collaboration between Scorsese and Robert De Niro and the sixth one between him and Leonardo DiCaprio. Given that these collaborations have been successful in the past, fans have big expectations from this upcoming movie releasing in October 2023.

Based on a book, the story focuses on murders that took place in the Osage Nation in the 1920s linked to the oil discovery on tribal land. Scorsese is known for bringing hard-hitting stories to life, and Killers of the Flower Moon releasing in October 2023 won't be any different.

6) Five Nights at Freddy's (October 27)

Gamers may already be aware of Five Nights at Freddy's as it is also the name of a popular video game. This upcoming movie releasing in October 2023 is based on the same game.

The story focuses on a security guard named Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson), who takes a new job at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. Once popular with families, it is now an abandoned entertainment center. To Mike's horror, he soon realizes that the animatronic mascots come alive after midnight and go on a killing spree.

Blood and gore are definitely on the cards for this movie releasing in October 2023. Directed by Emma Tammi, this would be a great watch for movie-goers who enjoy thrilling narratives full of jump scares and creepy villains.

Movie lovers should make a point to mark their calenders for these exciting new movies releasing in October 2023 that will keep them on the edge of their seats, albeit for different reasons.