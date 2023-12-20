6 most underrated shows released in 2023

Every year, plenty of underrated shows go unnoticed. This could be due to a variety of factors. From an absence of star power to a lack of adequate promotion, there are many different reasons why some quality shows don't generate the kind of hype they deserve. And, given the abundance of options available to viewers today, it is also easy for underrated shows to get lost in the vastness of streamable content.

Due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, 2023 saw fewer new releases than expected. But there was still plenty of new content for people looking to binge on fresh narratives. Shows like The Last of Us, A Small Light, World War II: From the Frontlines, Beef, Ahsoka, and more were enjoyed by viewers around the world.

While there were several shows that gained worldwide popularity, there were also cases when quality shows with gripping storylines flew under the radar. Viewers looking for bingeable content should make a point to add these underrated shows to their watchlists.

Rain Dogs, Unprisoned, and four other underrated shows that are too good to pass up

1) Black Snow (January 2023)

This Australian crime show stars Travis Fimmel in the lead. Viewers may recognize the actor from the historical drama Vikings, wherein he played the role of Ragnar Lothbrok. In this underrated show released in early 2023, he plays a detective named James Cormack who is looking into a cold case. The victim is named Isabel Baker and was only 17 years old when she was murdered.

It is a thrilling narrative that keeps the viewer intrigued, with plenty of unexpected twists. Fimmel's experience really shines through, and he does a great job of playing the bright detective who pulls a balancing act between solving the case and battling his inner demons.

2) The Company You Keep (February 2023)

In this underrated show, an unlikely romance sparks between a con man played by Milo Ventimiglia and a CIA officer played by Catherine Haena Kim. When their lives collide, they cannot deny the chemistry. However, things seemed doomed from the start, more so because they didn't know the truth about each other.

It is very entertaining to watch the banter between the two leads. It is easy for the viewer to become invested in their sizzling chemistry. The narrative boasts plenty of secrets, which keep the intrigue alive from start to finish.

3) Rain Dogs (March 2023)

Viewers looking for a heartfelt show shouldn't miss out on this underrated show. Starring Daisy May Cooper in the lead, it tells the story of a hard-working mother who pushes herself every day in order to provide for her daughter, Iris (Fleur Tashjian). They are constantly faced with challenges, but she perseveres with the help of her best friends.

The writers do a great job of making the characters relatable. The best thing about this underrated show is that it is hilarious and thought-provoking at the same time.

4) Unprisoned (March 2023)

This underrated show is ideal for viewers who are looking for an enjoyable watch that is not too thinky. Kerry Washington plays a family and marriage therapist named Paige Alexander. Delroy Lindo plays Edwin Alexander, Paige's father.

As Edwin found himself in prison quite frequently, Paige spent a lot of her childhood in foster homes. After his release, Edwin tries to reconnect with his daughter. But it takes time, as they both have to deal with their personal issues. What sets this underrated show apart is the way it entertains the audience with humor without losing its depth.

5) Mrs. Davis (April 2023)

Sci-fi fans will enjoy this underrated show starring Betty Gilpin in the lead. Gilpin first made a mark with her performance in the comedy series GLOW (2017). In Mrs. Davis, the 37-year-old actor plays a feisty nun who is in a fight against artificial intelligence. The show also stars Jake McDorman, Andy McQueen, David Arquette, and more.

One of the biggest draws of this show is its intriguing premise. Creative storytelling, witty dialogue, and captivating performances combine to create a memorable viewing experience.

6) Drops of God (April 2023)

The story of this underrated show follows a young woman named Camille (Fleur Geffrier). She learns that she stands to inherit her estranged father's extensive wine collection worth millions. However, she would have to go through a series of tests and beat his protégé, Issei (Tomohisa Yamashita), to prove she is worthy of the inheritance.

The characters are well-developed, and there is a lot of tension between the leads, which keeps things interesting. The premise may sound dull, but the skilled direction, intelligent writing, and immersive performances work together to ensure the audience is hooked right from the start.

These titles may not have made headlines, but they are still worth the watch as they offer the right mix of intriguing plots, unexpected twists, and memorable performances.