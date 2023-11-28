7 anticipated sequels that failed at the box office 

When movies do very well commercially, it is often assumed that sequels will follow the same route. In fact, when the audience is really taken with the narrative or characters or both, there is a chance of multiple sequels, which can lead to movie franchises. However, success is not always guaranteed. There have been several cases when anticipated sequels to popular movies have not had the desired results at the box office.

Sequels can bomb at the box office for multiple reasons. The most common reason for a drop in interest is usually linked to the script. Fans are often critical of loose narratives that have little or no impact as compared to the first installment in the series. In addition, sequels that go through plenty of cast changes may also witness a change in terms of audience reception.

Movie lovers putting together a watchlist of must-watch sequels should avoid box-office fails that weren't able to emulate the success of its predecessor.

Species II, Speed 2, and 5 other mediocre sequels that fans would prefer to forget

1) Grease 2 (1982)

Grease, one of the most iconic movies from the '80s, earned around $366 million at the box office. Fans of the movie were understandably excited when Grease 2 was announced. However, the team of Grease 2 decided to go with fresh faces, just like several sequels that don't bring back the same actors or characters.

Starring Maxwell Caulfield and Michelle Pfeiffer in the lead, the story focuses on a budding romance between two youngsters. It is interesting to note that this was Pfeiffer's first starring role, and despite the talented cast and repertoire of catchy songs, this movie directed by Patricia Birch only earned around $15 million against its $11.2 million budget. It isn't a bad watch, but fans believe it is not as entertaining as Grease.

2) Speed 2: Cruise Control (1997)

One of the biggest highlights of Speed was the chemistry between the two lead characters, Annie (Sandra Bullock) and Jack (Keanu Reeves). Although Bullock reprised her role in the sequel directed by Jan de Bont, Reeves was replaced by Jason Patric. The story revolves around a couple who are vacationing onboard a cruise, but things get dangerous when a villain hijacks the ship.

Although the stunts were great to look at, they lacked intensity. The slow-moving ship didn't have the same impact as a bus traveling at high speeds. Even though the actors did a good job playing their characters, the apparently uninteresting script didn't do them any favors. It only earned $164 million against a production budget of around $160 million.

3) Mortal Kombat Annihilation (1997)

Given how Mortal Kombat has such a huge fan following, it was expected that the movies and sequels based on the game would do well at the box office. However, this installment proves how that is not always the case. In this movie, the story follows Liu Kang (Robin Shou) and his allies, who are working together to stop Shao Kahn (Brian Thompson) from gaining control over Earthrealm.

Most Mortal Kombat movies don't bother with complex narratives, as the focus is mainly on the fights. However, fans do expect to see some storytelling to complement the action scenes in sequels. In this movie, John R. Leonetti's directorial debut, there was very little happening story-wise. It only earned around $51 million, which doesn't even come close to Mortal Kombat's (1995) collection of around $122 million.

4) Species II (1998)

The first installment of the Species series was a big hit. Starring Ben Kingsley, Michael Madsen, and more, it focused on a group of scientists and government agents who came together to track down an extraterrestrial-human hybrid named Sil (Natasha Henstridge), before she could procreate. It marked Henstridge's first film role.

Henstridge returned for the sequel directed by Peter Medak to play another hybrid named Eve, a more docile clone of Sil. The premise wasn't as interesting as its predecessor, and the narrative wasn't good enough to hold the attention of the viewer. As far as bad sequels go, this one surely secures a spot in the top ten, having earned only $26.8 million worldwide.

5) The Whole Ten Yards (2004)

Many movie lovers would argue that not all movies that do well at the box office need sequels. The Whole Nine Yards, starring Matthew Perry and Bruce Willis, received mixed reviews from movie-goers but still managed to do well at the box office, earning around $106 million. The movie wasn't outstanding in terms of the writing, but it had its funny moments.

Even though Perry and Willis had good comedic chemistry, fans felt that the narrative wasn't strong enough for a sequel. Thus, it was not surprising when this sequel, directed by Howard Deutch, performed poorly in terms of collection, earning only around $26 million.

6) Son of the Mask (2005)

In The Mask (1994), the story focuses on an ordinary man transforming into the Mask after finding a wooden mask, while in Son of the Mask, it is about a child who is born with the powers of the Mask. When this movie was first announced, it quickly became one of the most anticipated sequels of the year, but it wasn't able to live up to fan expectations.

One of the biggest highlights of The Mask was Jim Carrey. The talented actor knew exactly how to play the troublemaker who was goofy and unpredictable. Without him, the character didn't have the same appeal. This movie, directed by Lawrence Guterman, only earned $59.9 million against a budget of more than $84 million.

7) Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (2014)

The black-and-white aesthetic, intriguing storytelling, and beautifully stylized action scenes are some aspects that earned Sin City (2005) high praise when it came out. Fans knew that the success of the movie would lead to sequels, and they expected the movies that followed would be as cinematic and interesting as the first.

Unfortunately for fans, this movie, directed by Robert Rodriguez and Frank Miller, followed the same style but had less impact than its predecessor. Even though it starred seasoned actors such as Mickey Rourke, Jessica Alba, Rosario Dawson, Josh Brolin, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, among others, the lackluster narrative wasn't strong enough to utilize their potential. It earned around $39 million in collections.

Even though these anticipated sequels couldn't match fan expectations, there are many well-made titles that prove that not all sequels are doomed from the start.