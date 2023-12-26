7 best celebrity Christmas outfits of all time

The winter season is back, marking the ideal time for a thorough exploration of celebrity Christmas outfits that are sure to inspire. Apart from wrapping gifts and ornamenting the Christmas tree, choosing a perfect outfit for the day is crucial.

Celebrities have long shared several Christmas outfit inspirations, offering various ideas for diverse fashion enthusiasts. Celebrities are setting trends with no rules, starting from Marilyn Monroe's reindeer applique halter neck red gown to Kate Middleton's classic jacket.

It's interesting to note the diverse fashion approaches adopted by various celebrities. While rapper Lizzo embraces a more vibrant and bold aesthetic characterized by "junky" elements, Jennifer Lopez tends to maintain a more subtle and refined style.

On the other hand, the Kardashian and Jenner sisters are known for providing ongoing outfit inspiration, often showcasing trendy and fashion-forward looks. Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber maintains her signature style and personal emblem within her fashion choices, consistently displaying her unique fashion preferences and statements.

Some of the best Christmas outfit inspiration from celebrities

1) Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama (Image via Instagram/ Nirvana Collectives)

The former First Lady Michelle Obama provided a unique Christmas outfit idea in 2016, donning a gorgeous blue dress.

To furnish the festive luster, the dress had a glossy appeal, while the prints in white and red enhanced the elegance. She matched a golden pump to complement the dress, keeping things subtle with her slender bob.

2) Kylie Jenner

The well-known fashion queen Kylie Jenner stormed the Internet in 2019 during the festive season, exuding the green allure as her best Christmas outfit.

Kylie donned a dark green shiny gown with a high slit, twinning with her daughter Stormy. The Ralph and Russo gown was finished off with a heavily worked diamond emerald necklace and matching pointy-toe shoes.

3) Khloe Kardashian

Khloe embraced the angel's makeover for the Christmas outfit, teaming up with her kid.

Her white tulle asymmetric skirt exuded serene aesthetics, complemented by the turtle neck top adorned with matching embellishments in the same color. To add a little festive touch, Khloe adorned the smokey eyes with nude lip shade. Keeping her blonde locks open, Khole rounded off the look with a pair of metallic pumps.

4) Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner, another Jenner sister, offered the Christmas outfit inspiration, wrapping herself as the little gift pack.

Jenner posed before a Christmas tree wearing a metallic golden strapless top with a little flair. She paired shorts for a bold look, while sheer tights enhanced her chic look. She matched stiletto and golden jewelry to exude the festive allure.

5) Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez's white Christmas outfit seems extraordinary, offering tranquil and festive aesthetics.

She opted for a serene outfit for the festive occasion, discarding the glitz. Her co-ord dress includes ivory-shade wide-legged pants and an off-shoulder top. With embellishments on the neckline of the top, Lopez styled her hair into a sleek bun, achieving a clean and polished look.

6) Kate Middleton

When it comes to the royal family, Kate Middleton never fails to surprise the fashion purists with her classy outfits.

Last year, the princess embraced an olive-green Alexander McQueen coat, exuding the retro royal fashion inspo. Kate paired up a leather boot and gloves, adding functional touches during the chilly season. Her hat and golden jewelry further finished off the look, enhancing a different Christmas outfit idea.

7) Victoria Beckham

Another fashion icon and British fashion designer, Victoria Beckham, rejected all the glam-up looks and embraced more comfy and regular outfits.

Victoria, the 50-year-old designer, uploaded a picture with her husband, David Beckham, donning an oversized grey hoodie and a pair of denim pants. The text " All I Want for Christmas is David Beckham" seamlessly showed her love for her husband while this winter essential pair exhibited her versatility as the fashion maven.

Celebrities continually surprise and delight their fans with their unique and diverse fashion choices, especially during the Christmas season. They've set a trend that there are no strict rules when it comes to Christmas attire.

Traditionally associated with red and white color palettes, the boundaries have expanded. Celebrities are now seen flaunting various shades and combinations, creating stunning and distinctive festive outfits. This departure from the conventional color scheme has added a fresh and exciting dimension to Christmas fashion.