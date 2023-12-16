7 best-dressed females at Asia Artist Awards

The Asia Artist Awards, a celebration of brilliance in the entertainment business, particularly in music and film, came to an end on December 14 in Bulacan, Philippines. As celebrities walked the red carpet wearing ensembles that epitomized modern elegance, the occasion was nothing less than a fashion parade.

The girls from Le Sserafim made quite an impression by embracing a more traditional fashion style. The group wore grey mini-dresses paired with socks and Mary Jane shoes, which resonated with the classic and timeless school uniform look.

Another nine-member girls gang, Kepler embraced chic fashion. The members coordinated with the classic black-and-white ensemble, providing diverse fashion moments and inspiration.

Another cluster of artists, Dreamcatcher members teetered their penchant for fashion between quirkiness to classic, leaving an array of distinctive costumes. In this article, the Sportskeeda team has discussed the best fashion moments from the female celebrities at the Asia Artist Award 2023.

Moon Ga Young's black dress entices fans at Asia Artist Awards 2023

1) Moon Ga-young

Moon Ga Young, the winner of the Best Acting Performance of the Year at the Asia Artist Awards, embraced the classic black tailored dress. Her ensemble was seamlessly designed in a corset structure and the addition of sheer fabric mirrored chic fashion. She added the golden jewelry to finish off the look.

2) Jang Won-young

2023 Asia Artist Awards ( Image via Getty)

Singer Jang Won-young hosted the show with Kang Daniel and Sung Han-bin. Her red ensemble exuded luxurious allure while its slight flare structure created a classic appeal. Her long sleek black hair with Chinese bangs and white Mary Jane heels enhanced the look further.

3) Cha Joo Young

Cha Joo Young, widely recognized for her portrayal in 'The Glory,' made a captivating entrance onto the red carpet adorned in an exquisite white silk gown. The gown exuded a contemporary charm, notably amplified by the sophisticated halter neck design. Moreover, the subtle flowing details of her dress perfectly captured the timeless style of sophisticated elegance that still graces red carpet occasions.

4) Lee Eun-saem

Lee Eun Saem, celebrated for her role in All of Us Dead, captivated onlookers with her stunning appearance on the red carpet at the Asia Artist Award, adorned in a sleek black shiny dress.

She elegantly enveloped herself in a glamorous ensemble, featuring a gracefully flared structure. Her Chinese bangs complemented her sleek straight locks, while her chic long ponytail and impeccably styled black manicure added the finishing touches to her striking look.

5) Kim Sejeong

At the Asia Artist Awards, Korean singer and actress Kim Sejeong made a stunning statement in a radiant white ensemble, radiating an enchanting allure. With graceful movements and a captivating smile, she presented herself in a strikingly minimalistic attire, drawing attention to the central triangle-shaped cut-out of her dress, which further accentuated her charm.

6) Lee Young-ji

Young Ji 023 Asia Artist Awards ( Image via Getty/ Ezra Acayan)

Renowned rapper and singer Lee Young-ji continues to astound her fans with her distinctive fashion sense, and the Asia Artist Awards served as yet another testament to her style. Playfully striking amusing poses and showcasing her lengthy nails, she effortlessly carried off a white short dress.

The puffy neckline of the dress imparted an extra touch of charm to her overall appearance, complemented by the addition of chunky loafers featuring a captivating checkerboard pattern.

7) Kwon Eunbi

2023 Asia Artist Awards ( Image via Getty/ Ezra Acayan)

Kwon Eunbi exuded elegance in a beautifully tailored short dress that accentuated her well-toned figure. Her choice of a black dress, adorned with delicate lace embellishments, was enhanced by stylishly slung straps, elevating the chic factor of her ensemble. The charismatic display of Chinese bangs added a touch of flair, while her choice of platform pumps impeccably completed her sophisticated look.

At this particular red carpet affair, the celebrities presented an exquisite array of designs that left the audience in awe of their fashion choices. Some chose the timeless sophistication of black suits, radiating an undeniable sense of refinement and elegance.

This captivating display of varied styles underscored the immense diversity and versatility prevalent among the celebrities gracing the red carpet, showcasing the multifaceted nature of contemporary fashion.