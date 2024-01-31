7 Best fashion launches of January 2024

January was filled with an assortment of fashion launches, offering a fresh collection to the vogue realm. While most brands garner fresh collaborations with others, some are launching a 'Year of Dragon' themed collection.

In January, Staud collaborated with Birkenstock for the footwear and bag collection, offering some comfortable sandals. On the other hand, Miu Miu revamped its upcycle collection, touting the products with Ever Anderson. In the fresh fashion launch list, Alo Yoga took the chance to showcase its new collection, including some winter wear.

Apart from them, several other footwear and clothing collections have been launched this month, which are described below.

More details about the best fashion launches of January 2024

Among all the fashion launches of January, here are the best seven launches one can explore later.

Staud x Birkenstock sandal launch

Canada Goose's hood trim collective

Alo Yoga Spring collection

Needless x Midnight Studios collection

Miu Miu Upcycle collection

Sole Bliss x Elizabeth Stewart

Dr. Martens's year of dragon collection

1) Staud x Birkenstock sandal launch

Among fashion launches of January, the Birkenstock x Staud collection is one of the most enticing ones. It includes four pieces of fashion elements - two pairs of sandals and two classic bags.

The Gizeh big buckle sandal features exaggerated thong-shaped straps accented in a soft pastel shade. Another shoe, the Arizona sandal, is designed with two adjustable straps and an EVA outsole—the moon and the Alec bag round off the collection. One can obtain the collection at Birkenstock and Staud for $160 and other price ranges.

2) Canada Goose's hood trim collective

Canada Goose unveiled its hood trim collective, another January fashion launch offering modish clothing materials. Canada Goose collaborated with three designers to portray self-expression in its classic clothing pieces for this collection.

Collina Strada, Mira Mikati, and Thebe Magugu have worked on Shelburn Parka, Chilliwack Bomber, and Mystique Parka, which amalgamate the brand's classic clothing pieces and the designers' creative prowesses. However, the collection was launched on January 8 in some selected stores, including the Canada Goose website.

3) Alo Yoga Spring collection

Alo Yoga unveiled its fashion launch in January, collaborating with Blackpink member Jisoo. The campaign through Instagram of Alo Yoga created a buzz, and the collection consists of ivory puffer jackets, pullovers, shorts, off-duty caps, and so on. The collection is live at Alo Yoga and costs $64.

4) Needless x Midnight Studios collection

Midnight Studios and Needles collaborated for a denim launch that underscores edgy fashion. In this collection, four pieces of clothing are available. Crafted in denim material, the track jacket and pants are designed with Trompe L'oeil graphics. The collection is available at the stores for $300.

5) Miu Miu Upcycle collection

In January 2024, Miu Miu will continue its upcycled collection, which endorses denim silhouettes with crystal embellishments. The collection consists of eighty pieces, including clothes and leather bags.

The five-pocket denim jeans, black crystal embellishment on a bralette, denim top, trucker jacket, and many other pieces are included in this collection. The patchwork leather bag is the stand-out material among all. The price points lie between $515 and $10,600.

6) Sole Bliss x Elizabeth Stewart

Elizabeth Stewart, the Hollywood stylist, has collaborated with Sole Bliss for an array of heels. In six colorways, these heels are ready to wear on the red carpet or any other occasion, having a pointy toe structure.

The colorway includes red, orange, silver, black, nude, and bronze, embarking the luxurious lusters. Each piece costs $349 and is available at the Sole Bliss.

7) Dr. Martens's year of dragon collection

The fresh makeover on Dr. Martens' classic 1460 boot and Adrian loafer is supposedly themed on the Chinese Lunar New Year. With extra hairy suede embellishments, these boots have the touches of golden plates, available at the store for $150 and $170.

In January, watch brands like Orient and the Casio G-shock series have hurled their fresh collection while Timberland and Levi's shared their fresh collaborative collection.