7 Best honeymoon destinations in the world

The perfect honeymoon destinations in the world offer you a peace of heaven that is unlikely to be found anywhere else — from sun-kissed beaches and snowcapped mountains to rain-soaked forests and thrilling canyons.

Whether you're dreaming of sun-basking at Thailand's pristine beaches, exploring Indonesia's rich cultural heritage, or venturing on an African safari, there are a myriad of honeymoon destinations out there to provide an idyllic backdrop for creating unforgettable memories.

From Switzerland to Scotland: The 7 best honeymoon destinations around the globe

Exotic honeymoon destinations in the world offer a blend of romance, adventure, and relaxation. Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of the seven best and most exotic honeymoon destinations around the globe.

1) Canton Of Ticino, Switzerland

The region of palm-lined lakes, one of the best of two UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Switzerland's Canton of Ticino stands famous for its towering peaks, rolling hills, alpine gorges, glistening glaciers, stirring palms, and of course Swiss chocolates!

Best time: July–August

July–August Main attractions: Piora Valley, Brissago Islands; Gotthard Peaks; Bellinzona Castles; Verzasca Valley; Monte San Giorgio; Mendrisiotto Hills

Piora Valley, Brissago Islands; Gotthard Peaks; Bellinzona Castles; Verzasca Valley; Monte San Giorgio; Mendrisiotto Hills Activities: Monte San Salvatore hike; Alps skiing; Contra Dam bungee jumping; Valle Verzasca pictorial views

Monte San Salvatore hike; Alps skiing; Contra Dam bungee jumping; Valle Verzasca pictorial views Where to stay: Hotel Dell’Angelo; Youth Hostel Lugano Savosa; Kurhaus Cademario Hotel & Spa; Suitenhotel Parco Paradiso

Hotel Dell’Angelo; Youth Hostel Lugano Savosa; Kurhaus Cademario Hotel & Spa; Suitenhotel Parco Paradiso Local airport: Zurich Airport

Zurich Airport Local cuisine: Farina Bona, Zincarlin; Gin Bisbino

Farina Bona, Zincarlin; Gin Bisbino Best eateries: Grottino Ticenese; Grotto san Michele, Bernasconi Gastronomia; Arte al Lago

Grottino Ticenese; Grotto san Michele, Bernasconi Gastronomia; Arte al Lago Local language : Italian

: Italian Local currency: Swiss franc

2) Rivne Oblast, Ukraine

Home to the Tunnel of Love, the Ukrainian province of Rivne Oblast an unusual honeymoon destinations worth a visit. Walking through the dark tunnel is a lovely experience that will create lasting memories.

Best time: September

September Main attractions: Tarakaniv Fort; Rivne Zoo

Tarakaniv Fort; Rivne Zoo Activities: Tour of the churches and cathedrals beside the Rivne Oblast

Tour of the churches and cathedrals beside the Rivne Oblast Where to stay: Aivengo; Pidkova; Optima Rivne; Ukraine Hotel

Aivengo; Pidkova; Optima Rivne; Ukraine Hotel Local airport: Rivne International Airport

Rivne International Airport Local cuisine: Borscht; Varenyky; Paska; Kutia; Bublik; Chicken Kiev

Borscht; Varenyky; Paska; Kutia; Bublik; Chicken Kiev Local eateries: La Riva; Ventotto; Tri Slona; Dvir; Fortissimo

La Riva; Ventotto; Tri Slona; Dvir; Fortissimo Local language : Ukrainian

: Ukrainian Local currency: Ukrainian Hryvnia

3) Walt Disney World, USA

For a fairytale-type honeymoon, Disney World offers a luxurious stay, gourmet dining options, a range of recreational activities, and a lot of Disney entertainment. This is a popular honeymoon location for those seeking loads of fun and frolic amid some romance.

Best time: May – September

May – September Main attractions: Magic Kingdom Park; Epcot

Magic Kingdom Park; Epcot Activities: Fun activities at the theme and water parks on the Disney World premises

Fun activities at the theme and water parks on the Disney World premises Where to stay: Walt Disney World Swan Resort; Holiday Inn Resort Orlando Lake Buena; Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge; Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Walt Disney World Swan Resort; Holiday Inn Resort Orlando Lake Buena; Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge; Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort Local airport: Orlando International Airport

Orlando International Airport Local cuisine: Tonga Toast; Turkey Legs; Cheddar Cheese Soup; Ooey Gooey Toffee Cake; D-Luxe Burgers

Tonga Toast; Turkey Legs; Cheddar Cheese Soup; Ooey Gooey Toffee Cake; D-Luxe Burgers Local eateries: Takumi-Tei; Cinderella’s Royal Table; Chef Mickey’s; Storybook Dining at Artist Point; Dole Whip; Victoria & Albert’s

Takumi-Tei; Cinderella’s Royal Table; Chef Mickey’s; Storybook Dining at Artist Point; Dole Whip; Victoria & Albert’s Local language : English

: English Local currency: US Dollar

4) Hayman Island, Australia

Thanks to its private beaches, natural walkways, picturesque gulfs, and velvety white sands, Hayman Island is one of the most luxurious and exotic honeymoon destinations in Australia.

Best time: April–November

April–November Main attractions: Seabob Jet; Whitehaven Beach; Ocean Dynamics; Hiking; Blue Pearl Bay

Seabob Jet; Whitehaven Beach; Ocean Dynamics; Hiking; Blue Pearl Bay Activities: Fishing, water skiing; sea kayaking; wildlife watching; snorkeling safaris at Whitsundays; helicopter rides over Baith via the outer Great Barrier Reef

Fishing, water skiing; sea kayaking; wildlife watching; snorkeling safaris at Whitsundays; helicopter rides over Baith via the outer Great Barrier Reef Where to stay: InterContinental; Airlie Beach Hotel; Daydream Island Resort; Mantra Club Croc; Discovery Parks

InterContinental; Airlie Beach Hotel; Daydream Island Resort; Mantra Club Croc; Discovery Parks Nearest airport: Great Barrier Reef Airport

Great Barrier Reef Airport Local cuisine: Lamb; Lobster, and other plates of seafood

Lamb; Lobster, and other plates of seafood Local eateries: La Trattoria; Azure; La Fontaine; The Oriental; CoCa Chu; Bommie Restaurant

La Trattoria; Azure; La Fontaine; The Oriental; CoCa Chu; Bommie Restaurant Local language : English

: English Local currency: Australian Dollar

5) Hammerfest, Norway

Known as the nation with the midnight sun, offering a unique experience of the never-setting sun, Hammerfest is not for ordinary couples. It is considered an incredible honeymoon destination with spectacular views, thanks to the 76 days of the sun not setting below the horizon, including the nights!

Best time: June – August

June – August Main attractions: Polar Bear Society; Soroya-Tarhalsen

Polar Bear Society; Soroya-Tarhalsen Activities: Mount Tyven hiking; birdwatching

Mount Tyven hiking; birdwatching Where to stay: Smarthotel; Scandic; Skytterhuset; Thon Hotel

Smarthotel; Scandic; Skytterhuset; Thon Hotel Nearest airport: Hammerfest (HFT) Airport

Hammerfest (HFT) Airport Local cuisine: Boknafisk; Norwegian dried cod

Boknafisk; Norwegian dried cod Local eateries: Havorna; Kaikanten; Du Verden Matbar; Skansen Mat og Vinstue; Turistua

Havorna; Kaikanten; Du Verden Matbar; Skansen Mat og Vinstue; Turistua Local language : Norwegian

: Norwegian Local currency: Norwegian krone

6) Santorini, Greece

Santorini, known for the flaming sunsets, whitewashed manors, and calm ocean breeze, speaks of love and courtship. One of the most exotic honeymoon destinations out there, Greece is the most affordable, giving couples a chance to enjoy their getaway.

Best time: March-May; Oct-Nov

March-May; Oct-Nov Main attractions: Caldera Cliff Wall; Firá, Ancient Thira; Red Beach

Caldera Cliff Wall; Firá, Ancient Thira; Red Beach Activities: Island hopping; hiking; jet skiing

Island hopping; hiking; jet skiing Where to stay: Santorini Palace, Villa Manos, Aressana Spa Hotel & Suites, Galatia Villas

Santorini Palace, Villa Manos, Aressana Spa Hotel & Suites, Galatia Villas Nearest airport: The International Airport of Thira (JTR)

The International Airport of Thira (JTR) Local cuisine: Atherinopita; Aimatia; Santorini cured pork

Atherinopita; Aimatia; Santorini cured pork Local eateries: Selini Restaurant; Koukoumavlos; AKTAION; Metaxy Mas; Naoussa

Selini Restaurant; Koukoumavlos; AKTAION; Metaxy Mas; Naoussa Local language : Greek

: Greek Local currency: Euro

7) Dumfries And Galloway, Scotland

From the glistening shorelines of the Solway Coast to the thrilling adventures of yachting and windsurfing, the panoramic locations of Dumfries and Galloway offer a romantic getaway from your daily life.

Best time: March-May

March-May Main attractions: Caerlaverock Castle; Threave Castle; Sweetheart Abbey; Crawick Multiverse

Caerlaverock Castle; Threave Castle; Sweetheart Abbey; Crawick Multiverse Attractions: Drumlanrig Castle; authentic wood-fired hot tub bath; Stewartry Museum visit; Criffel camping

Drumlanrig Castle; authentic wood-fired hot tub bath; Stewartry Museum visit; Criffel camping Where to stay: Days Inn Lockerbie Annandale Water; Cally Palace Hotel & Golf Course; Auchen Castle; The Mill Forge

Days Inn Lockerbie Annandale Water; Cally Palace Hotel & Golf Course; Auchen Castle; The Mill Forge Nearest airport: Glasgow/Prestwick (PIK) Airport

Glasgow/Prestwick (PIK) Airport Local cuisine: Fish and Chips; Bread; Desserts

Fish and Chips; Bread; Desserts Local eateries: Auld Alliance; Designs; Cavens Arms; Campbell’s; ReadingLasses; Selkirk Arms Hotel

Auld Alliance; Designs; Cavens Arms; Campbell’s; ReadingLasses; Selkirk Arms Hotel Local language : Scottish Gaelic

: Scottish Gaelic Local currency: Pound sterling

These seven best and most exotic honeymoon destinations in the world cater to every couple's unique desires, ensuring an enchanting start to their new chapter together. Thus, book a trip, pack your bags, and get the romance on!