7 Best Laura Ashley watches to buy in 2024

Laura Ashley watches highlight traditional values, quality, and intricate craftsmanship. Recognized as one of Britain's most revered fashion houses, it is renowned for its retro-inspired dresses, scarves, and collection of timepieces.

The brand's watches are coveted for their unique designs featuring floral motifs, crystal embellishments, quality stainless steel, polished leather fabric, and eye-catching colorways that pay homage to contemporary watch designs and embody elegance.

Mesh magnet bracelet watch, crystal bezel bracelet watch, mini case strap watch, and more are some of the best Laura Ashley watches to buy in 2024.

7 Best Laura Ashley watches to buy this year

1) Mesh Magnet Bracelet watch

The magnetic mesh strap watch (Image via Amazon)

This Laura Ashley watch features 12mm-long straps crafted from rose gold-colored steel in a bracelet design. It has a 25mm wide case dressed in gold-toned alloy material. The case encloses the dial, which features a black-coated lacquered material detailed with splashes of rose gold on the dual hands and hour markers.

The 8mm thickness of the case offers resistance to scratches and dents. The watch also has a magnetic clasp closure, allowing for a customizable and secure fit.

This watch is priced at $41 on Amazon.

2) Analog display Japanese quartz watch

The analog display Japanese quartz watch (Image via Amazon)

This analog display timepiece features a 22mm wide case made from rose gold-colored alloy material, which extends to the interlocking straps. Crystal embellishments accentuate the bezel in a silver-white hue.

The tonal dial plate is also featured with highlights of rose-gold hue on the hour markers and hands propelled by a Japanese quartz movement, promoting a comprehensive analog display system.

This Laura Ashley watch is priced at $44 on Amazon.

3. Stainless steel skinny bangle square watch

The stainless steel skinny bangle square watch (Image via Amazon)

This silver-toned watch features a square-shaped case, with knots embedded on the four sides of the watch, with the 8 inch straps featured in a bangle design, coupled with clasp closure, enhancing the perfect fit. The dial is covered in a white background, detailed by the hands, hour markers, and the lettering of the brand name, all in a silver hue.

This bangle-designed timepiece is priced at $49 on Amazon.

4. 22mm case leather strap watch

The 22mm case leather strap watch (Image via Amazon)

This watch features pink-colored straps designed from faux leather material, while splashes of gold hue are seen on the case, lug crown, hands, and hour markers, contrasting against the whitish dial base, as well as black accents of the brand name embossed on the dial.

The 8.5-inch long straps are featured with a gold-toned metallic adjuster, while the 10mm thickness of the case withstands a bearable amount of impact and water resistance when inserted as deep as 10m in water.

This Laura Ashley watch is priced at $44 on Amazon.

Read more: 7 Best Cartier watches to buy in 2024

5. Crystal bezel bracelet watch

The crystal bezel bracelet watch (Image via Amazon)

This Laura Ashley watch features golden-colored straps built from brass, ensuring durability, with the case constructed from alloy, also enveloped in a rose-gold hue, while the round-shaped bezel features crystal detailing in a silver hue that contrasts against the gold color scheme of the watch.

Also, the 12mm long straps offer a customizable fit, aided by the stainless steel buckle closure, while the thickened case of about 25 millimeters is built to resist damage when it falls.

This Laura Ashley watch is priced at $49 on Amazon.

Read More: 8 Most affordable luxury brands for men’s watches

6. Mini case strap watch

The mini case strap watch (Image via Amazon)

This waterproof watch features an interchangeable synthetic leather strap in a navy blue hue connected to silver lugs made from stainless steel. The case, also crafted from silver-colored stainless steel, houses the analog-designed dial in a two-toned color palette with a whitish plate highlighted by black accents on the three hands, the brand name, and hour markers.

Also, the 9mm thickness of the case prevents water from sipping into the inside, while the Japanese quartz movement enhances accuracy in time-reading.

This Laura Ashley watch is priced at $69 on Amazon.

Read more: 7 Best Casio watches of all time

7. The "Valentine's Day" patent strap watch

The Valentine's Day" patent strap watch (Image via Amazon)

This Valentine's Day watch features a dual color scheme, with the stretchable straps in a white hue and the metallic lugs and case in a golden hue. Also, the dial is golden and encrusted with crystals, and a heart-shaped motif in silver serves as the base for the golden hue of the brand name, hands, and dotted hour markers to stand out.

This Laura Ashley watch is priced at $74 on Amazon.

Laura Ashley watches are simple yet luxurious, exuding elegance at first glance.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE