7 colorful films like Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie 

Greta Gerwig's Barbie is undoubtedly one of the most talked about movies of 2023. The hype is understandable given the popularity of Barbie, one of the most popular dolls ever made. As Barbie explores and navigates the "real world," it is evident from the trailer that viewers will be able to view her in a completely new light.

Aside from a new perspective on Barbie, viewers will also be looking forward to checking out a fresh interpretation of the classic "Barbie aesthetic." The trailer does hint at the running "pink" theme, and it will be interesting to see how the sets and costumes match Barbie's new adventure.

Just like Barbie, there are other movies that have been able to play with color schemes to make the narrative more engaging and fun.

Moulin Rouge, Avatar and 5 other movies that use pops of color like Barbie to capture the viewer's attention

1) Moulin Rouge (2001)

Barbie Land witnesses a lot of song and dance on a daily basis, something that is also quite common in this colorful movie. Nicole Kidman plays the lead role of Satine, who is the star performer at the biggest nightclub in Paris. She has no place in her life for romance but when she crosses paths with Christian, things start to get complicated.

The stage set-up at the club, the intricate costumes and the impressive lighting helps add color and vibrance to the scenes compelling the viewer to become immersed in the narrative.

2) Amélie (2001)

Barbie may be naive but she is an interesting lead character, much like Audrey Tautou's character Amélie Poulain in this movie. Amélie prefers her imagination to the "real world". But, she has a heart of gold and goes out of her way to help people find their happiness.

However, it turns out that finding her own happiness may be more difficult than anticipated.

The director uses color in an interesting way in the movie. The color is not only present for aesthetic purposes but reflects the mood of the story and the protagonist to keep viewers invested.

3) Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

The movie centers around Willy Wonka, an eccentric chocolatier. His factory is far from ordinary, and there are surprises around every corner. Of course, his staff of Oompa-Loompas have their own eccentricities.

So when Charlie and four other children win golden tickets to take a tour through the factory, it is only a matter of time before things get exciting and dangerous.

The inside of Willy Wonka's chocolate factory features a splash of colors that is hard to look away from. The fun colors lend a whimsical vibe that adds to the narrative.

4) Avatar (2009)

Avatar stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana in the lead roles. Sam's character Jake Sully, who is paralyzed, gets a new lease on life when he can move around again through his Avatar. He meets Neytiri, a Na'vi woman who he ends up falling for. When caught in a war between the Na'vi and humans, he has to pick a side.

Warm and vibrant colors play a big role when viewers get a peek into the Na'vi tribe and life on Pandora. In Barbie, pink takes center stage but in this movie, blue is the predominant color.

5) The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

This movie utilizes colorful sets to keep the audience hooked from the very beginning till the end. The talented Ralph Fiennes dons the role of a hotel concierge named Monsieur Gustave H.

He is extremely skilled and is a favorite among guests but he has to go on the run when he is wrongfully accused of murder. But, he has help in the form of a lobby boy played by Tony Revolori.

Wes Anderson has a knack for creating beautiful compositions and this movie is no different. The colors, the characters, and the narrative all come together to create a delightful viewing experience.

6) La La Land (2016)

Ryan Gosling is no stranger to colorful movies. Before Barbie, he starred in La La Land alongside Emma Stone that also plays with color schemes. He dons the role of a struggling jazz pianist who meets and falls in love with an aspiring actress. But chasing their professional dreams and maintaining their personal relationship isn't as easy as they would have liked.

Stunning backdrops and colorful costumes help add vivacity to the scenes and keep the audience hooked.

7) Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

This is another colorful movie that stars Ryan Gosling in the lead. Gosling dons the role of a new blade runner named Officer K who learns a secret that could lead to utter chaos. He then sets out on a mission to find Harrison Ford's character, a former blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

The movie makes great use of colors and lighting to create the vibe of a futuristic world. The story-telling and visual appeal are both improved by the constant shifts between a subtle and striking tone.

If you are a fan of the "Barbie aesthetic" then you will surely love these colorful movies.

