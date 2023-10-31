7 iconic celebrity Halloween costumes over the years

Halloween 2023 is finally here, and while everyone is prepping their carved pumpkins and home decor for the highly anticipated haunted holiday, they are also keeping an eye out for eye-catching costume ideas to make them stand out on the last day of October.

Every year, Halloween serves as a joyous mirror of the most popular horror icons from contemporary pop culture. With Halloween having arrived, some celebrities really spiced up their costumes this year to bring out the most of the festive season. While many have dazzled in their costumes this Halloween season, we are looking back at some of the most iconic Halloween costumes that celebrities have adorned over the years.

7 Celebrity Halloween Costumes which we remember over the years

Celebrity Halloween costumes frequently surpass the costumes found at your neighborhood costume store in terms of creativity. For the spookiest night of the year, your favorite A-list celebrities usually go all out with enormous budgets and much more imagination. There is an abundance of amazing costumes to choose from, including those worn by the Kardashian family (individually, as sisters, and with their children) and Heidi Klum, the Queen of Halloween, who never ceases to amaze us with her incredibly lifelike appearance.

Some of our favorite celebrities have already gotten into the spooky season vibe of Halloween 2023.

1. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas as Morticia and Gomez Addams (2018)

Although Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are now separated, they definitely made an impression with their Halloween costume back in 2018.

The couple dressed impeccably to recreate the famous Addams family characters, Morticia and Gomez Addams, and we sure do remember it fondly.

2. Heidi Klum as Jessica Rabbit (2015)

Heidi Klum as Jessica Rabbit (image via Instagram)

Supermodel Heidi Klum is often considered the queen of Halloween costumes, and she has had a lot of memorable costumes over the years. She has tried everything from an aging grandmother to dressing up as a worm and even transforming into Fiona from Shrek. The supermodel has a history of dressing up as everything from Lady Godiva to Betty Boop to an ape, so we can always expect the unexpected during the spookiest time of year.

We find her portrayal of the fictional character Jessica Rabbit in 2015 to be one of the best costumes to look back to in the spooky season!

3. Kylie Jenner as Ariel (2019)

Kylie Jenner, like the other Kardashian sisters, is big on Halloween and often showcases more than one costume. Her Ariel (from The Little Mermaid) costume from 2019 is a very iconic one!

4. Lil Nas X as Lord Voldemort (2021)

Harry Potter characters are one of the best go-to for Halloween costumes, and Grammy award-winning rapper Lil Nas X made a memorable impression with his Voldemort costume in 2021.

5. Katy Perry as a Hot Cheeto (2014)

Perry dressed as a Hot Cheeto (image via Getty)

Singer Katy Perry has a great sense of humor, and she took it up a notch in 2014 with her hilarious Hot Cheeto costume, which she wore to Kate Hudson's party!

6. Harry Styles as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz (2021)

Harry Styles threw a special "Harryween" event at Madison Square Gardens and encouraged his fans to celebrate Halloween with him back in 2021. Styles took inspiration from Gucci's Alessandro Michele for the event, channeling Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz.

7. Lizzo as Marge Simpson (2022)

Lizzo as Marge Simpson from The Simpsons (image via Instagram)

Singer Lizzo is another celebrity who rarely disappoints with her Halloween costumes. The singer's 2022 costume of Marge Simpson sent TikTok into a frenzy and is one of the most iconic costumes over the years.

There are numerous celebrities who amp it up during the Halloween season with their costumes. These are some of the most iconic costumes, according to us!

