7 Little Johnstons season 13 episode 10 release date, air time, and plot

7 Little Johnstons season 13 is set to return with a brand new episode this week. In the upcoming segment, Trent has to poop--in what looks like a fries basket--in order to get it tested. The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"It's Liz's 21st birthday, and the family throws her a hoedown. After surprising news from the nutritionist, Trent must take a poop test. Anna gives an update on her therapy journey. Then, the Johnstons celebrate Christmas."

Tune in on Tuesday, June 13, at 9 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of 7 Little Johnstons season 13 on TLC.

Amber gets the toilet ready for Trent’s poop test in the upcoming episode of 7 Little Johnstons season 13

In the upcoming episode of 7 Little Johnstons season 13, titled Trent’s Yule Log, Trent is required to take a stool test at home, as advised by his new nutritionist, in order to get things going. In a promo uploaded to social media, Trent explains that he has been working on his health and his eating habits and that he reached out to a nutritionist so she could give him a little more guidance.

In a flashback, the nutritionist is seen informing Trent that she believes in bio-individuality and that he is as unique on the inside as he is on the outside. She also tells the 7 Little Johnstons cast member that before they get to his food choices, they wanted to take his “baseline” measurements. She adds that she wants to see how Trent’s body has been using fuel, which will tell her what’s best for him.

Amber explains in their joint confessional that one important test that the nutritionist has told them to get is a stool sample so she can look at her husband’s gut health. Amber is seen opening the test kit in the 7 Little Johnstons season 13’s clip and taking out a container that looks like a basket that fries or hotdogs are served in. In a confessional, Amber adds:

"It’s an exciting day, because we are going to collect Trent’s dookie in a fry bucket. Out of all the things this company could have sent us."

Amber reads out the instructions for the poop test while Trent drinks coffee trying to get the process going. He adds in a confessional that even though he’s trying, coffee doesn’t always do the trick.

Amber tells him that Jonah believes Tequilla to work in such situations, but Trent responds by saying that he can’t walk around during the day drinking tequila, trying to poop. Trent notes how excited Amber looked while trying to prepare the toilet for the test, and she later explains that to do it correctly, they have to put saran wrap over the toilet.

She adds that the process is not very people-friendly since, unlike big people, they don’t have the arm length to be able to bend over and hold the bucket in the process. The wrap makes the process easier as it’s not messy and ensures that the sample gets collected properly.

Tune in on Tuesday, June 13, at 9 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of 7 Little Johnstons season 13 on TLC.

Poll : 0 votes