7 Little Johnstons season 13 episode 8: Release date, airtime, and plot explored

7 Little Johnstons returns with a brand new episode this week. In the upcoming segment, the family will be seen getting ready for Elizabeth’s upcoming birthday. The family will prepare a line dance performance but Trent is unsure about it. The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Big changes take the Johnston family by surprise. Trent and Amber scramble to figure out how to support their children now that they are facing increasingly adult problems such as relationship woes, job troubles and crippling anxiety."

Tune in on Tuesday, May 30, at 9 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of 7 Little Johnstons on TLC.

The family wants to put on a show in the upcoming episode of 7 Little Johnstons season 13

In the upcoming episode of 7 Little Johnstons season 13, the Johnstons are seen practicing a line dance that they wish to perform at Elizabeth’s 21st birthday party.

In a promo, half of the family is seen struggling with the steps. In a confessional, Trent states that the family has a big party planned for Elizabeth and Amber adds that they’re all getting together to practice the dance routine that they learned a few weeks ago. She adds that the entire 7 Little Johnstons cast is going to perform at the birthday party. Trent adds:

"Perform is a big word."

Elizabeth is seen getting the cast together to get them to practice the steps and states in a confessional that she is “100% confident” that none of them know the steps.

When the group finally gathers, Amber asks them whether they remember any of the steps and Trent says he thought someone must have recorded the session. Jonah states that luckily Emma had a camera with her and recorded the steps which they then play as the group attempts to dance along. He adds in the confessional:

"We’re all trying to grasp what we learn from it."

However, he’s not the only 7 Little Johnstons cast member that is seen struggling with the moves Anna is seen bumping into Trent as the group lightly laughs it off and continues practicing. Elizabeth adds in a sister confessional that it’s never perfect whenever the Johnstons try and learn something new. She further states that they’re at least going to attempt to have fun at the party.

Anna adds in her confessional:

"I’m definitely not confident about this dance. I literally forgot all the steps but it is all about having fun as long as all seven of us are there, on the dance floor."

Soon after the group practice, it’s time for the girls to practice their routines but that too, isn’t much better in terms of their coordination. Amber tells the camera that her confidence level is at about a “negative 2” when it comes to the 7 Little Johnstons dance routine, however, Trent tries to reassure her that they’ll be better in the moment.

Tune in on Tuesday, May 30, at 9 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of 7 Little Johnstons on TLC.

Poll : 0 votes