The Birkin bag is a symbol of luxury and high taste in fashion. The Hermes bag series was created after the French actress Jane Birkin requested a bag that exuded luxury and taste and was suitable for her needs.

Louis Dumas, the then executive chairman, with the help of Birkin, designed the masterpiece that is now called Birkin. Since its inception in 1984, the bag has risen to exceptional heights proving that it isn't a mere handbag but a testament to rarity, good craftsmanship, and opulence.

In this carefully curated list, we will be delving into the luxurious world of the Hermes brand as we explore the seven most expensive Birkin bags of all time. From exotic skins to top-notch embellishments, this list contains bags that have gone beyond utility, representing the pinnacle of haute couture and exclusivity.

These seven extravagant bags were sold for jaw-dropping prices at both auctions and private sales.

7 Most expensive Birkin bags of all time

1) The Sac Bijou Birkin

This Birkin bag was released as a part of the Hermes Haute Bijouterie Collection in 2012 and was designed by Pierre Hardy. The miniature bag was designed to be versatile and can be worn as a bracelet while also being fully functional as a bag.

The mini bag features over 2000 diamonds in rose gold, a top flap that has a crocodile skin texture, and an allover diamond-embedded body and handles. Only three bags from the collection were released, making them rare and exclusive items.

The Sac Bijou Birkin is priced at $2 million.

2) The Ginza Tanaka Birkin

This Birkin bag is a product of the collaboration between the Hermes brand and Japanese jeweler Ginza Tanaka. It was created in 2015 and the platinum bag features 2,182 diamonds and an 8-carat centerpiece in the shape of a pear.

The bag is renowned for its two iconic elements—the diamond strap that can be detached and worn as a necklace and the diamond clasp of the bag that can also be detached to double as a brooch.

The bag is a real definition of versatile and wearable art and is estimated to cost $1.9 million.

3) The Diamond Himalaya Birkin

This bag was inspired by the snowy majestic peak of the Himalayan mountain range and is known for its unique grey and white color. Crafted from expensive Niloticus crocodile skin that is difficult to dye, the bag features hardware in diamonds. It is one of the most coveted Birkin bags is always in high demand and sells for a high price.

In 2022, a Diamond Himalaya Birkin was sold for over $450,000 at Sotheby's.

4) The Faubourg Birkin

This blue and orange Birkin was released in 2019 as a homage to the brand's heritage. Its design was inspired by the storefront on Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honore in Paris where the brand has made its home since 1880. The bag features three windows with orange awnings, a matte alligator skin top flap, and alligator skin top handles.

The Faubourg Birkin in white was auctioned off at over $300,000 in 2022.

5) The Birkin 25 Ombre

The Birkin 25 Ombre (Image via 1st dibs)

The Ombre Birkin was unveiled in 2019 and is crafted from a rare Varanus Salvator lizard skin. It features palladium hardware, Parchemin chevre leather lining, and add-on accessories like clochette, padlock, and keys.

This expensive Hermes handbag was sold for $159.940 on 1stdibs.

6) The Metallic Silver Chevre Birkin

The Metallic Silver Chevre Birkin (Image via Sothebys)

This is a limited edition bag and was released in 2005 in metallic silver and bronze colors. It is smaller than the typical Birkin, measuring just 25 centimeters. However, the bag still sold for a high price.

In a Sotheby's auction in 2022, the metallic silver version sold for nearly $140,000.

7) The Grand Marriage Birkin

The Grand Marriage Birkin (Image via 1stdibs)

This particular Birkin bag got its name from combining three different types of leather—lizard, alligator, and ostrich—giving a nice, timeless, and elegant effect. The bag is presented in deep brown and finished with rare champagne-colored brass hardware.

It was sold for $124,750 on 1stdibs.

These are the seven most expensive Birkin bags yet and are symbols of high fashion and luxury.