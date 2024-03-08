7 movies by female directors to catch this Women's Day

Female directors have been ruling the film industry since time immemorial. All around the world, women filmmakers have left an indelible mark on the fabric of the craft by helming projects that have excelled critically and in box office takings.

Although their journeys have not been particularly pleasant, the achievements of female filmmakers have been insurmountable. Overcoming injustice, the vision brought by these directors has inspired generations of filmmakers. They have also been instrumental in making the voices of the future generation of female directors louder and stronger.

So this Women's Day, watch these seven unique films by female directors that have made an impact on the world.

Celebrate Women's Day with 7 terrific films by female directors

1) Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig, 2017)

Before Greta Gerwig directed one of the best films of 2023, Barbie, she made this coming-of-age drama with Saoirse Ronan. Lady Bird is a film that speaks of the growing pains of adolescent years. Equipped with a brilliant script and life-changing performances by the actors, Greta captured the essence of living in a small town for an ambitious young girl.

Heartwarming and pure, this film established the director as a strong voice in the industry. As far as female directors go, Greta Gerwig is a force to acknowledge this Women's Day.

2) Daughters of the Dust (Julie Dash, 1991)

The 1991 historical drama is one of the most significant films of the last few decades. The first feature written and directed by an African-American female director, this film presents an emphatic view of the communities descended from enslaved African people of South Carolina and Georgia. The moving picturization of the last gathering before the departure forms the crux of Daughters of the Dust.

The intimate view of the community with breathtaking shots makes this Julie Dash film one-of-a-kind. Her vision comes alive in this touching story, making it a great watch this Women's Day.

3) The Rider (Chloe Zhao, 2017)

Chloé Zhao has made some of the most poetic films of this decade. Winning the Best Director award at the Oscars for Nomadland, this female director's work The Rider is an underrated masterpiece. Following an accident, Brady Jandreau is stopped from competing in rodeos. The camera follows him on a quest to find a new meaning of life in the heartland of America.

Chloé Zhao's excellence is on full display in this film. Absorbing, self-reflecting but never boring, her shots speak volumes throughout the runtime. Chloé Zhao's films are a great addition to the watchlist this Women's Day.

4) Winter’s Bone (Debra Granik, 2010)

This film is a haunting portrayal of survival. Winner of the Grand Jury prize at the Sundance Film Festival, Winter's Bone is a minute look at America's lower class. Debra Granik's film revolves around a young woman as she confronts the criminals of her remote locality to track down her father. A naturalistic thriller, this film offered Jennifer Lawrence her breakout role.

Debra Granik's feminist noir proves her merit as a great director. A technically sound piece of art, the film is a rare look at women as gritty, grey characters. This Women's Day, invest yourself in the tale of survival and family.

5) Clueless (Amy Heckerling, 1995)

Clueless is often overlooked as the biting feminist satire that it is. A cultural icon, this comedy is easy to cast in the bucket of another teen movie. But a deeper look at it reveals layers of pop-culture feminism of the 90s underneath a yellow plaid. Helmed by a female director, this film is a coming-of-age drama about Cher Horowitz.

Amy Heckerling drives this Jane Austen-style film with masterful control. The sets and costumes of this film along with a clever script reveal the true genius of this filmmaker. Clueless is a great Women's Day watch for lovers of teen comedies.

6) Persepolis (Marjane Satrapi, 2007)

Set against the backdrop of the Iranian revolution, Persepolis is a masterpiece. The animated film by Marjane Satrapi has been inspired by the director's graphic novel. A commentary on tyranny and fascism, the film is an autobiographical look at the director's growing up years.

The black-and-white rendering of the past is opposed to the colorful present. The whip-smart animation helps create a dichotomy present in the life of the female director. Persepolis announced the making of a filmmaker to watch out for.

7) Cléo from 5 to 7 (Agnès Varda, 1962)

An auteur of the French New Wave, Agnès Varda's contribution to cinema is magnanimous. Her films have propelled the careers of many filmmakers working today. Cléo From 5 to 7 is such a film. Blatantly feminist, this film's fable-like quality has immortalized it. As a woman waits for the results of her cancer test, she spends a summer afternoon trying to find herself again.

Agnès Varda's genius is available to see in every frame. The tight close-ups, the slow pans, and the gorgeous edits, all declare this auteur as a master of her craft. No better film to watch this Women's Day than Cléo From 5 to 7.

Spend this Women's Day in the company of these genius filmmakers and their expansive works of art.