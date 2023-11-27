7 TV shows ending in 2023

2023 witnessed the release of many exciting new TV shows as well as new seasons of old favorites, even though a big chunk of the anticipated content was delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike that began in July and ended earlier this month.

And, like every year, viewers will also have to bid adieu to some of their beloved shows that will not be returning to the screen after 2023, the reasons for which may differ for each show.

Nowadays, with the variety of content available, it is easy for good TV shows to fly under the radar. The reduced viewership can demotivate producers from funding more seasons and that leads to the show getting canceled.

On the other hand, even shows with a sizeable following have to come to an end sometimes, and creators prefer to do it sooner rather than later to stop the narrative from getting monotonous or boring.

Although there are plenty of TV shows that are ending in 2023, fans will have to take solace in the fact that not all of them are going off-air without a proper finale.

iCarly, Doom Patrol and 5 other TV shows that won't be entertaining fans with new episodes after 2023:

1) Archer (2009)

When this animated TV show first aired, very few would have guessed that it would go on as long as it has. Season after season, fans had fun watching secret agent Sterling Archer (voiced by H. Jon Benjamin) and his eccentric colleagues get into a series of misadventures in their line of work.

Fans were understandably saddened when show creators announced that the 14th season would be its last. The season aired from August 30, 2023, to October 11, 2023. However, fans still have something to look forward to as a special three-part finale will air next month on December 17, 2023.

2) Fear the Walking Dead (2015)

Given the success of The Walking Dead, it wasn't surprising that the series led to multiple spin-offs including this TV show. Like The Walking Dead, this show also focuses on survivors of a zombie apocalypse, with a special focus on one dysfunctional family. It boasted an ensemble cast including Kim Dickens, Cliff Curtis, Frank Dillane, and Alycia Debnam-Carey, among others.

It was reported that season 8 will be the last one for the TV show. It aired from August 22, 2023, to November 19, 2023. But fans of the franchise don't have to feel too disappointed as there will soon be a new spin-off titled The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, set to release in February 2024.

3) Doom Patrol (2019)

DC fans will miss this TV show in particular. Based on a superhero team from the comics, it introduces viewers to a group of special individuals who developed super abilities after surviving deadly accidents. They band together to use their powers to protect people from evil forces.

The appeal of the show lies in the fact that the protagonists are very different from the image that people have about heroes, and yet they come through again and again to do what's right. The final season of the TV show concluded on November 9, 2023.

4) The Great (2020)

Starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult in the lead, this comedy-drama presents an alternative retelling of the rule of Peter III of Russia and the rise of Empress Catherine. From the beginning, the TV show didn't pretend to be historically accurate. Instead, it won over viewers with its humorous script and memorable performances by its talented cast.

Even though the show received praise for its cinematography, costumes, witty dialogue and more, the show was canceled only after three seasons. The news was announced by Hulu in August 2023.

5) iCarly (2021)

iCarly fans were delighted when it was revealed that the classic Nickelodeon show is headed for a revival. When this TV show premiered on June 17, 2021, plenty of old fans tuned in to watch the grown-up version of Carly and the gang.

It was nostalgic for viewers to catch up with their beloved characters from the show, but more than that, they were interested to see the mature dynamics and chemistry between the characters. Although the show received praise from fans, it was announced in October 2023 that the third season would be its last.

6) Shadow and Bone (2021)

Based on Leigh Bardugo's books, season 1 of this TV show received a lot of praise for its unique premise and intriguing narrative. Starring Jessie Mei Li in the lead, the story focuses on Alina Starkov who discovers that she is a Grisha and has the rare ability to summon light.

Unfortunately for fans, the second season didn't quite pack the same punch as the first. And so, it didn't come as a surprise when it was recently announced that the show has been canceled.

7) How I Met Your Father (2022)

It is safe to say that How I Met Your Mother was a big success, and so expectations were high from this spin-off from the get-go. The story focuses on Sophie (Hilary Duff) and her friends who live in Manhattan. Like Ted in How I Met Your Mother, Sophie is also telling her son the story of how she met his father.

While some viewers enjoyed the modern take on a familiar setting, others felt that it wasn't as witty or entertaining as the original. Season 2 aired from January 24, 2023, to July 11, 2023. In September, it was announced that the TV show had been canceled.

Since these TV shows will not be returning in the future, fans will have to look elsewhere for bingeable content.