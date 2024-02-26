The 30th SAG Awards 2024 was held on February 24, 2024, and Hollywood elites swooped down on the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles to celebrate those who have worked tirelessly to deliver iconic cinema.

As expected, celebrities also dazzled in masterpieces from some of the leading fashion houses in the world. Famous faces and style influencers like Selena Gomez, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Greta Lee and others rocked the carpet in awe-inspiring outfits.

The Award night featured nonconventional outfits, couture jewelry, glittering gowns and vintage treasures.

Below is a carefully curated list of the best-dressed celebrities at the SAG Awards 2024.

This listicle reflects the writer's opinions only.

8 Best-dressed celebrities at the SAG Awards 2024

1. Carey Mulligan

The 38-year-old Oscar nominee veered from the black and white-colored gowns she is accustomed to for something different. The British actress looked stunning in an Armani Prive dress from Giorgio Armani. The champagne-colored strapless dress gave Mulligan a statuesque appearance. She complemented the futuristic gown with a 1930 gold and diamond swirl necklace designed by Rene Boivinn and 3.0-carat round platinum studs. Mulligan styled her hair in a chic bob and opted for nude makeup. Her outfit was put together by her stylist Andrew Mukamal.

2. Storm Reid

The 20-year-old American actress looked resplendent in a floral patterned dress from the Balmain brand. The predominantly black dress featured pink, red and blue floral embellishments and sparkly green lining. The dress also featured a strategic cutout on the chest and a thigh-high slit. Reid styled her hair in an elegant middle part and paired the glamorous dress with crimson red heels. The Euphoria actress acccessorized with silver drooping earrings and opted for dark lips and smoky eyes.

3. Margot Robbie

The Barbie actress has been serving looks at the recent Award shows and she didn't disappoint at the SAG Awards 2024. Also styled by Andrew Mukamal, Robbie channeled major Barbie energy in a glamorous Schiaparelli couture mini dress with a bright pink side detail that fell in a train behind her and also perfectly contrasted against the black of the dress. She balanced out the look with black pumps diamond drooping earrings, and an ankle bracelet from Lorraine Schwartz. Margot Robbie’s blonde hair was styled in soft waves to frame her stunning face.

4. Ayo Edebiri

The Bear actress has been on a winning streak bagging an Emmy, Golden Globe and most recently, the SAG Awards 2024. The 28-year-old looked every inch the winner in a gingham gown from the Luar brand. Edebiri has established herself as a fashionista to look forward to as she has been serving glamorous looks this Awards season. Ado Edebiri’s black and white number for SAGA was complemented by black strappy sandals and a silver neckpiece. Her was styled in soft curls and her makeup was minimalist with glossy lips.

5. Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain channeled Hollywood glamour in an Armani Prive number from Giorgio Armani, a direct step away from her neon green Gucci dress for the Emmy Awards 2024. Chastain’s dress for the SAG Awards 2024 was a lacy number featuring a V-neckline and a voluminous floor-length skirt. Chastain accessorized with a silver necklace and ring. Her red hair was styled in an elegant middle part and she opted for minimal makeup.

6. Brie Larson

Brie Larson veered from the conventional Award gowns and opted for a daring two-piece ensemble in peachy pink for the SAG Awards 2024. The Captain Marvel star channeled her inner Barbie in a pink crop top with ruched detailing and a matching skirt that flowed to the ground. The Atelier Versace number also featured ruched detailing on the skirt and ribbon-like detailing on the sides. Larson styled her blonde hair in an elegant side part and opted for nude makeup.

7. Maddie Ziegler

Maddie Ziegler embraced the mermaid-core aesthetic at the SAG Awards 2024 in a vintage Alexander McQueen number from 2003. The cream-white number featured a single strap and an off-shoulder design. The thin and soft-looking material of the dress featured fringe-like cuts on strategic points like the shoulders, waist and hem. The actress and dancer complemented the dress with chunky white sandals. She styled her hair in an elegant middle part and wore nude makeup.

8. Anne Hathaway

The 41-year-old actress brought up fond memories in a blue Versace gown—an ode to the iconic movie The Devil Wears Prada. The SAG Awards 2024 witnessed a major reunion of some of the movie’s cast and Hathaway dazzled in a vintage gown with strategic cutouts, a low neckline and thigh-high slit. Hathaway’s gown was highlighted by the large belt that cinched her waist in. The UN Women Goodwill ambassador finished off the eye-catching look with a silver clutch purse and matching sandals.

The SAG Awards 2024 was one for the books with breathtaking styles and designs.