8 Best-dressed women at BAFTAs 2024 

The BAFTAs 2024, held on February 19, 2024, showcased Hollywood's elite at The Royal Festival Hall, bringing glamour to London. Fashion trends spanned the red carpet, from corseted ballgowns to hooded dresses, creating a spectacle.

Stunning appearances of Daisy Edgar-Jones, Carey Mulligan, and Naomi Campbell graced the event. It was a memorable evening that not only honored the film industry but also fashion. Ayo Edebiri and other deserving candidates shone brightly.

The red carpet served as a symbol of the fashionable industry's ingenuity. Fashion designers displayed their prowess by adorning celebrities in indelible garments. The variety was awe-inspiring, spanning from puffy sleeves to couture gowns. The inclusion of designs that reflected the personal styles of the actresses rendered the BAFTAs 2024 indelible.

The fashion selection for the BAFTAs in 2024 was extensive, ranging from miniskirts to voluminous evening gowns. Florence Pugh and Margot Robbie spied in the company of others who sported daring yet sophisticated attire.

Best-dressed female celebs at the BAFTAs 2024

1) Robbie Margot in Armani

Margot Robbie wowed at the 2024 BAFTAs in Armani Privé. Exquisite black paillette embroidery adorned the sweetheart neckline of her pink and black velvet gown. The ensemble was complemented by black opera gloves and Lorraine Schwartz earrings.

Armani, a brand widely recognized for its sophistication, frequently provides A-listers with opulent fabrics. Robbie's striking appearance showcased the designer's ability to combine classic and modern design elements.

2) Florence Pugh chose Harris Reed

A standout was Florence Pugh's selection of a black-and-white Harris Reed gown. When combined with a velvet stole, the corseted design exemplified Reed's penchant for daring and gender-fluid fashion.

On the BAFTAs 2024 red carpet, Harris Reed, renowned for challenging conventional fashion norms, elevated Pugh's ensemble to the status of a statement.

3) Naomi Campbell in Chanel

Naomi Campbell embraced the Chanel trend of hooded gowns. Her black, ruffled gown epitomized the signature style of Chanel by effortlessly merging elegance and daring. Campbell's dress exemplified Chanel's renowned enduring sophistication, imbuing the BAFTAs 2024 with an aura of enigma and allure.

4) Taylor in Loewe

Taylor Russell radiated perfection in a feather-detailed white Loewe gown. Her ensemble was modernized by the high neckline and cutout, which were accentuated by Tiffany & Co. earrings. Russell exemplified Loewe's renowned artistic and innovative designs to perfection at the BAFTAs 2024.

5) Phoebe Dynevor picked Louis Vuitton

Phoebe Dynevor opted for understatement in a halterneck silk dress by Louis Vuitton. Elegant and sophisticated in appearance, her sleek design and minimalist approach mirrored the luxury and craftsmanship of Louis Vuitton, thereby elevating her stature at the BAFTAs 2024.

6) Carey Mulligan wearing Dior

The classic Dior black ballgown worn by Carey Mulligan was mesmerizing. Its voluminous skirt and structured bodice exemplified Dior's mastery of timeless elegance. A Bulgari choker complemented Mulligan's look, thereby showcasing the fashion-forward nature of Dior at the BAFTAs 2024.

7) Edgar-Jones Daisy in Gucci

Rose Daisy Edgar-Jones demonstrated audacity with Gucci by accessorizing a burgundy gown with patent leather shorts. As a result of Gucci's established track record of challenging fashion norms, Edgar-Jones emerged as a trendsetter during the BAFTAs 2024.

8) Emma Stone wore Louis Vuitton

The puffy-sleeved peach Louis Vuitton gown that Emma Stone wore, was modeled after her performance in Poor Things. Stone left a remarkable impression at the 2024 BAFTAs with her exquisite gown and Louis Vuitton high jewelry, which demonstrated the brand's adaptability and dedication to opulence.

The BAFTAs 2024 was an evening where fashion merged with the finest talents in film and shared the spotlight. The designs displayed by the actresses were both varied and exquisite, ranging from daring modernism to timeless sophistication.

Prominent fashion designers such as Armani, Harris Reed, and Chanel demonstrated their status as industry leaders by donning captivating and sophisticated ensembles for celebrities. This profound interrelation between the two industries has an indelible impact on all attendees.