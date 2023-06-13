8 best selling K-pop albums in May 2023: aespa, ENHYPEN and LE SSERAFIM take the lead

With June rolling in, the Circle chart has released a list of the best selling K-pop albums of May 2023. The fifth month of this year was indeed great for K-pop, with many artists releasing their best albums till date that have gone on to break multiple records.

May witnessed an unprecedented surge of melodic brilliance, as eight remarkable albums took centre stage and soared to unprecedented heights. Fourth-generation groups have specifically done immensely well for themselves right from the start of 2023, showcasing a promising future ahead.

I Feel, FML, and 6 other best selling K-pop albums of May 2023, according to the Circle charts

8) Take Off by IKON

Released on May 4, Take Off, which is the third studio album by IKON, sold over 123.1k copies in May 2023, becoming the eighth best selling K-pop albums of the month. The album is the group's personal best-seller, having recorded over 97,551 copies in its first day sales.

7) Wind and Wish by BTOB

BTOB’s twelfth mini album, Wind and Wish, was released May 2, and managed to sell over 131.8k copies in its release month itself, making it the seventh best selling K-pop albums of May 2023.

6) PYGMALION by ONEUS

PYGMALION marks ONEUS comeback after eight months since their 8th mini album, MALUS. The group released PYGMALION on May 8, and the album sold 173.5k copies, making it the sixth best selling K-pop albums of May 2023.

5) I Feel by (G)I-DLE

Titled I feel, (G)I-DLE's latest EP stormed the charts upon its release on May 15, securing its place as the fourth highest-selling girl group album during its debut week. Astoundingly, (G)I-DLE's latest offering surpassed all expectations by selling over 173.5k copies in the month of May.

4) FML by SEVENTEEN

In an extraordinary display of their global fanbase's unwavering support, SEVENTEEN's latest EP, aptly titled FML: The 10th Mini Album, shattered records in its debut week, recording a staggering 4,550,214 physical copies sold worldwide. FML, released on April 24, sold 1.02 million copies in May; the album has sold a total of 5.07 million units since its release in April 2023.

3) UNFORGIVEN by LE SSERAFIM

Despite being released at the beginning of the month on May 1, LE SSERAFIM’s UNFORGIVEN became the third best selling K-pop albums of the past month, having sold over 1.29 million copies.

2) Dark Blood by ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN, always known for its unique concepts of supernatural hold and connectivity in its stories, has once again taken over the music world. Despite having only released the album at the end of the month on May 22, the group’s album has managed to become the second best selling K-pop albums of May 2023, having sold over 1.37 million copies.

1) MY World by aespa

MY WORLD is aespa’s best selling album till now as well as the best selling K-pop albums of May 2023. Released on May 8, the group has managed to sell over 1.95 million copies. MY WORLD had a successful release within its first two weeks, hitting an all time high of 2,011,388 copies sold.

As the curtain falls on the vibrant month of May 2023, the K-pop industry stands in awe of the staggering sales figures that have dominated the charts. As fans continue to celebrate the remarkable success of their beloved artists, it is evident that K-pop's influence and impact on the world stage are only growing stronger.

