8 K-pop idols who stole the show at Gucci Cruise 2024 event: IU, NewJeans' Hanni, and more

The Gucci Cruise 2024 show took place at the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, May 16. Among the several artists from all around the world who gathered at the event, one would be surprised to realize that quite a long list of K-pop idols were present. Given that people from several reputable backgrounds like acting, figure-skating, etc., were at the event, fans loved the presence of K-pop idols, especially the majority being from the fourth generation.

At the venue that stands as a monumental piece, existing all throughout its time from the Joseon dynasty, the Gucci Cruise 2024 rolled out its show displaying quite an intriguing lineup of styles from its collection. The show was conducted to honor the 25-year anniversary of the very first Gucci store that was opened in Korea.

With the Gucci Cruise 2024 event, the luxury fashion brand aims to bring together the cultures of Italy and Korea on a touchstone day as such. The sixty looks presented at the show communicated the same as the models sashayed through the palace's pathways donning them.

Given that it's the first runaway after the retirement of Gucci's creative director, Alessandro Michele, the collection stands as a transitional piece until the next creative director, Sabato De Sarno debuts his collection for Spring 2024.

While EXO's Kai, who's Gucci's ambassador, couldn't attend the event due to his military enlistment, here are all the other K-pop idols who stole the show with their unmatched visuals.

From soloists to group members: All K-pop idols who attended the Gucci Cruise 2024 event

1) Park Jae-beom (Jay Park)

K-pop soloist Jay Park at the Gucci Cruise event (Image via Star News Korea)

2) The Boyz's Younghoon

The Boyz's Younghoon at the Gucci Cruise event (Image via IMBC)

3) IU

K-pop soloist IU at the Gucci Cruise event (Image via MHN Sports and IMBC)

4) NewJeans' Hanni

NewJeans' Hanni at the Gucci Cruise event (Image via Star News Korea)

5) aespa's Winter

aespa's Winter at the Gucci Cruise event (Image via News 1)

6) ITZY's Ryujin

ITZY's Ryujin at the Gucci Cruise event (Image via Star News Korea)

7) IVE's Leeseo

IVE's Leeseo at the Gucci Cruise event (Image via Star News Korea)

8) The Boyz's Juyeon

The Boyz' Juyeon at the Gucci Cruise event (Image via IMBC)

As the event came to an end, fans couldn't help but swoon over the idols and their unmatched visuals. They loved every K-pop idol's outfit and how well they carried the simple yet elegant clothes at a monumental event such as the Gucci Cruise 2024 show. Additionally, carrying the pride and symbol of South Korea with their representations at the event, fans were overflowing with happiness and delight seeing their favorite idols.

Given that the theme of Gucci Cruise 2024 was to dress up in clothes from the luxury fashion brand's collection that communicated the keyword, Cruise, many felt that the idols not only pulled it off perfectly but also managed to maintain their own essence while putting their outfit together.

As the crowd of K-pop idols at honorable brand events continued to increase, fans hope to see more artists from South Korea join the same as the industry's popularity continued to flourish.

