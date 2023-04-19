9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 13 recap: Secrets, secrets, secrets

9-1-1: Lone Star, the spinoff to the popular drama 9-1-1, returned with a new episode on April 18, 2023, bringing back some intense drama that the firefighters are entangled in. This episode seemed to focus entirely on the theme of secrets and their effects on the people around them.

Episode 13 focused on two distinctive storylines, one consisting of Owen (Rob Lowe) and his lady love, Kendra (Michaela McManus), and the other following Grace (Sierra McClain) and her father, who also had a terrifying secret that was quite impossible for the dispatcher to get over.

This unique episode is founded on emotion and acceptance, closely followed by the build-up of a complicated mystery that may jeopardize the future of some of the most important characters in 9-1-1: Lone Star.

This episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star is available for streaming on Hulu.

9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 13 recap: Secrets, some buried, some new

There were two intriguing calls for help in this episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, which added to the regular charm of the network television series, making it quite action-packed as the team rushed to resolve the bizarre incidents with minimal damage. However, this episode delved deep into the emotional drama that surrounded these incidents.

Firstly, it seems that Grace has not forgiven her father for his infidelity, or for making her his confidant. Both of these things affected the responder quite deeply. The episode also saw things escalate as Grace's father suffered a heart attack while babysitting Charlie, which led Grace to blame herself all the more.

However, this incident led to one of the most heartfelt things this series has seen in a while. While seated at her father’s bedside, Grace was joined by two sisters, who were, interestingly, played by her own siblings, China Anne and Lauryn.

Together, they performed Nat King Cole’s Smile, in what would become one of the most memorable moments of the season. The impact of this performance and this scene was felt by the actors as well. McClain previously spoke to TV Line about this scene, saying:

"It was a complete out-of-body experience...It was one thing to talk about it with [showrunner Tim Minear], but when we were actually on that bed and they say action and your two real-life sisters are standing there next to you while you’re playing a character that you’ve played for four years — it’s just, I don’t know. I was completely out of my body and over the moon. There are no words to describe it, but we had so much fun."

While this incident ended on a sweet note, things weren't particularly good for Owen, who seems to be having the worst love affair of all time. Owen's girlfriend, Kendra, revealed that she was in an open marriage, but had fallen for him. As it turned out, things were far more complicated in it than in a normal open marriage where both parties complied.

Things soon turned even more intense, when Kendra's husband was found frozen to death. This also meant that Owen is now part of the crime, at least from the point-of-view of law, being the lover of the dead man's wife. This is a new mystery that was created in this episode, and will likely be the focus of many to come.

All previous episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star are now available for streaming on Hulu.

Poll : 0 votes